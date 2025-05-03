General Hospital spoilers for the next week from May 5 to 9, 2025

In the upcoming week on the ABC soap opera General Hospital from May 5 to 9, 2025, Port Charles will be packed with drama, surprises, and big emotions. Cody ends up in a dangerous situation, and Jason gives someone some tough love they need to hear. Sasha and Willow have a tense showdown, and a major decision could change the lives of the residents for a long time.

Ad

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn is shaken as the truth about Gio starts to come out. Kristina and Lucky have a heartfelt talk, and Lulu’s return brings both comfort and hard questions. Nina’s plan starts to fall apart, and Sidwell shows up with an unexpected offer that could change everything.

Last week on the show, Drew remembered being with Tracy before he was drugged, and tests proved he had ketamine in his system. Carly pushed Nina to make Willow believe Drew cheated, while Willow chose to believe Drew and kissed him goodbye. Brook Lynn faced her past, Lulu and Dante admitted they still had feelings, and Rocco passed out after drinking spiked punch at a party.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Also Read: What performances does General Hospital tease ahead of Nurse Ball 2025? Everything you need to know

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 5 to 9, 2025

Monday, May 5: Plans and pitfalls

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Nina’s plan goes wrong, and she struggles to fix the mess. Dante gets angry after learning something upsetting. Cody finds himself in real danger. Carly offers kind and honest advice to Lulu, while Josslyn feels really guilty about something she did.

Ad

Tuesday, May 6: Secrets and suspicion

Lois talks to Dante and tries to fix things between them, whereas others start to wonder if Tracy might figure out that Gio is Brook Lynn’s son. Rocco says sorry for something he did, Alexis faces tough questions, and Drew learns something important. Kristina opens up and shares her feelings with Lucky.

Ad

Wednesday, May 7: Truths and turns

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Kristina tries to make peace and start healing. Lulu feels thankful and focuses on getting better. Brook Lynn is confused by something unexpected. Gio has an honest talk with Emma and shares something personal. Brennan gives Josslyn and Vaughn a secret update that might change what happens next.

Thursday, May 8: Tough love and turning points

Jason tells it like it is and gives someone a serious reality check. Dante opens up to Sonny in an emotional father-son talk. Brad makes a big choice that could change his life. At the same time, Portia quietly tries to get answers from Willow, while Curtis and Nina find comfort in spending time together.

Ad

Ad

Friday, May 9: Crossroads and confrontations

By the end of the week on General Hospital, things get intense when Sasha and Willow face off in a fierce argument. Lulu puts Ned on the spot with tough questions. Brook Lynn and Chase work with Alexis to come up with a plan. Tracy is shocked by surprising news, and Sidwell shows up with a mysterious offer that could lead to major chaos.

Also Read: “The writers keep giving her character utter crap" - General Hospital viewers criticize Lulu’s out-of-character emotional breakdown

Ad

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More