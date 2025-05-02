What to expect from Monday's episode of General Hospital (May 5, 2025)?

On Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Brook Lynn finally told Tracy about the baby she gave up for adoption in high school and revealed that Lulu found out the truth after digging through Martin’s files. Drew’s blood test confirmed he had ketamine in his system, and he reported the drugging to Mac, naming Tracy as the last person he remembered seeing.

Ad

At Nina’s apartment, Carly and Nina argued over how to handle Drew and Willow, just as Willow walked in. Lulu and Dante had a heated conversation that ended with both admitting they were still in love. Meanwhile, Joss stole Emma’s flash drive at the beach party, and Rocco drank so much he passed out on the sand while Danny wandered off with a group of girls.

On Monday, spoilers suggest that the fallout will start to spread. Nina’s plan will begin to crack as Drew connects the dots, and Carly will keep pushing to expose what happened. Joss will wrestle with guilt over stealing Emma’s project and will try to figure out how to return the drive without getting caught. Dante will have to deal with Rocco’s beach party behavior, and Lulu will turn to Carly for advice. Tracy will confront Lois about Brook Lynn’s son and demand answers.

Ad

Trending

What to expect from the May 5, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In Monday’s episode, Drew will move forward with reporting the ketamine drugging. After showing his test results to Mac on Friday, Drew will continue pressing for answers. He will try to figure out who had access to him that night at The Savoy.

Ad

He will mention that Tracy was the last person he saw before everything went blank, and Mac will begin looking into the timeline. Drew will also want to speak with someone from the Metro Court to trace his movements before the incident.

Meanwhile, Nina will start to panic. With Drew aware he was drugged and already talking to Mac, she will realize she’s running out of time to cover her tracks. Nina will consider asking Portia for help again, but Portia may not want to get dragged any deeper.

Ad

Carly will not let up. She will continue telling Nina that the only way this plan works is if they get Willow to fully believe Drew cheated and acted on his own. Carly will bring up the idea of creating more “proof,” but Nina will hesitate, afraid it’s already gone too far.

At the same time, Joss will try to quietly return the flash drive she stole from Emma. She will talk to Vaughn about sneaking it back into Emma’s things without her noticing. Vaughn will warn her that Emma is already suspicious.

Ad

Joss will still feel the pressure because she already made a copy of the drive and can’t risk Emma finding out what she did. The summer internship with Professor Dalton will still be on her mind, but Joss will realize that the situation is getting harder to control.

Back at the Quartermaine house in General Hospital, Tracy will confront Lois. After hearing everything from Brook Lynn about the adoption, Tracy will want to know why Lois never told her years ago. She will press Lois on how much she knew, when she found out, and why she kept the truth from the rest of the family.

Ad

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lois will try to defend herself by explaining that she was trying to protect Brook Lynn during a vulnerable time, but Tracy won’t accept that as an excuse. The conversation will grow tense, and Lois may finally admit that she also kept things from Olivia and Dante.

Ad

In the General Hospital episode, Dante will return home and find out what happened to Rocco at the beach party. After learning that Rocco drank himself unconscious, Dante will try to get the full story from Danny. He’ll also have to face Lulu, who may hear about the beach incident from someone else. As they both figure out how to parent through the situation, emotions from their Friday conversation will still be in the air.

Ad

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More