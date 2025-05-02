What performances does General Hospital tease ahead of Nurse Ball 2025? Everything you need to know

The 62nd celebration of General Hospital on April 1, 2025, saw the announcement of the return of the Nurses Ball for the year. Snippets of information were revealed in parts of the subsequent episodes of the show and social media posts.

The character of Lucy Coe, portrayed by Lynn Herring, was shown announcing it to the fans and the Port Charles residents. Lucky and a special performer were mentioned, besides surprise dresses. The soap's fans may remember that 2024 did not have the event for unexplained reasons, and this year's ball is much-awaited.

The Nurses Ball special event has been part of the soap since 1994. It was called off after 2001 but resumed in 2013 when Executive Producer Frank Valentini reintroduced the concept. Lucy, who has hosted the show since the first event, is expected to host it again this year.

Meanwhile, General Hospital's storyline continues to present unexpected twists and emotional drama in the lives of the fictional Port Charles residents. The long-running ABC soap awaits turns in the future story arc of its central character, Sonny Corinthos.

General Hospital's Nurses Ball: All the information available so far

As mentioned, the Nurses Ball for 2025 was first announced on April 1, 2025, during the hospital's new cardiac center inauguration. This announcement was followed by the soap's social media platforms presenting an official invitation, promising a charity event with singing, dancing, and more performances. The invitation says the event is slated for May 20, 2025.

Lynn Herring's Lucy Coe was seen trying to recruit performers for the event. Moreover, criminal-turned-businessman Sidwell offered to fund the complete event after Lucy pitched the cause of the charity night. Incidentally, HIV/AIDS awareness is the good cause behind the fundraiser.

Come May 2025, Lucy gave an interview with the town's local news station, WXPC, to announce the event. The news exclusive was announced by George Pennacchio, while Robert Nunez interviewed the producer and host of the ball, Lucy.

As she shared her plans for the grand General Hospital event, Lucy announced that Magic Milos's presence was a given since they are the crowd favorites. However, she was secretive about her shortlist of performers. She only declared the name of Lucky Spencer as a finalist.

She also declared that she would have some unexpected people on the stage as one of her big plans since she wanted the event to have a breathtaking effect. That may leave General Hospital fans speculating about the surprise guest on the stage.

Although Lucy went around enlisting participants for the ball, how many will eventually make it to the stage remains to be seen. While Kai and Trina enlisted for performance, Kai's surgery may leave him incapable of participating. Moreover, it is doubtful whether Congressman Drew can join the show after his latest friction with Nurse Willow.

On the other hand, the teenagers and young adults of Port Charles may be part of the event. Giovanni Palmieri will likely play his instrument, while Brook Lynn will also be there. Also, a promo clip showed Herring's Lucy having a fun dance with Rota Carlo, who plays Sidwell on the show. Whether financier Sidwell will be the surprise performer remains to be seen.

Since the social media announcement of Nurses Ball 2025 also talked about costume changes and dressing to impress, gowns and dresses will also be an attraction. However, when Nunez asked Lucy the same in the interview, she refused to reveal any spoilers since the gowns would be kept a secret till the end.

In the meantime, catch the latest drama on General Hospital as Sonny returns from his surgery and Kai's surgery results are declared.

