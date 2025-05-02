“The writers keep giving her character utter crap" - General Hospital viewers criticize Lulu’s out-of-character emotional breakdown

In the May 1, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Lulu told Laura a big secret: Brook Lynn gave up a baby for adoption in high school, and Dante was the father. The conversation started when Lulu got emotional while talking about writing a story on adoption, saying she knew something that could impact people close to her.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Lulu's character.

While several fans slammed Lulu, many viewers criticized the writers for not doing justice to Lulu's character. One fan, going by the name Angela Hegde, commented on Facebook, saying that the writers gave utter crap to Lulu's character. Angela stated:

"The actress is solid. The writers keep giving her character utter crap."

Angela responded to a post made by Scarlett Feever. Scarlett posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 2, 2025. She wrote:

"I find it odd that Lulu is crying over keeping the “big secret” about Dante and Brooklyn having a baby. She’s not the one who had to give up a baby for adoption. Of course she doesn’t like it that Dante and her arch rival Brooklyn had a fling years ago, but it still doesn’t explain crying over it. This is out of character for her and really stupid!"

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Lulu's character. While a netizen talked about Lulu's character being annoying, another fan argued that it was not Lulu's business.

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Lulu's storyline on the show. One viewer pointed out that Lulu's character needed to go. On the other hand, other fans expressed frustration over her character and storyline.

Current plot dynamics revolving around Lulu on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Lulu started showing a sudden interest in writing about adoption during the May 1, 2025, episode of the soap opera. She tried to showcase it as a professional assignment, but Laura remained skeptical. Lulu got emotional and said that she knew something that could impact the people around them.

As the show progressed, Lulu confessed that she knew about a child who had been given up a long time ago and that not everyone was aware of it. Laura asked Lulu to step back and not spill someone else's secret. It was revealed that Brook Lynn had given up her baby for adoption after giving birth to Dante's child and that Dante had no idea about it.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital that aired on May 1, 2025, Brook Lynn told Tracy that she gave birth to a baby in high school. She also revealed that she gave the baby up for adoption.

She told Tracy that the latter was siding with Lulu because of her connection to Luke, but Tracy denied it. Tracy was shocked when Brook Lynn explained that Lulu had been threatening to expose the truth about her baby.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Willow was shocked after finding Drew in a compromising position with Jacinda. It was part of Portia and Nina's plan as they had drugged Drew and planted Jacinda on his bed to create a rift between Willow and him.

Later, Willow started questioning everything after experiencing Drew's betrayal. Since Drew had a notorious past, everyone warned Willow to rethink her relationship with him. Out of rage, she confronted Drew about ruining her life.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

