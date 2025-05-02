Why are there rumors of Sarah Brown returning to General Hospital? Details explored

Sarah Joy Brown is an American actress known for portraying the roles of Carly Corinthos and Claudia Zacchara on General Hospital. Recently, Sarah took to social media to ask viewers if they wanted her to return to the ABC soap opera. After the actress teased her return, rumors sparked about the actress returning to Port Charles.

Ad

A fan named Liz posted on X on April 9, 2025, saying that Brown could return to General Hospital as Claudia or take over the role of a third character. Liz noted:

"You could always do a third character. You were amazing as both Carly and Claudia. Or, Claudia could come back. It is a soap - anything is possible."

Sarah Brown responded to the post made by Liz and retweeted the thread, asking if viewers would like it when an actor comes back to the same show playing three different characters. Brown stated:

Ad

Trending

"I know it's a soap and anything is possible. But be honest, do y'all really like it when an actor comes back to the same show playing three different characters? Does the suspension of disbelief hold up for you?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ever since Sarah Brown teased a potential return to General Hospital, fans started speculating that Brown was approached by the team of the ABC soap opera to return and decided to check whether the fans would accept her in a new role.

The responses made by viewers were surprisingly in favor of a return, resulting in rumors about Brown rejoining the cast of GH.

Another fan asked whether Sarah would return to the daytime drama, writing:

Ad

"I’d like it if you came back to GH. Great acting is great acting. Are you coming back to GH?" Brown shared a cryptic response, stating “I’m just asking hypothetical questions.”

However, the showrunners have not officially confirmed the rumors about the actress returning to General Hospital. Although the show's writers and producers have not addressed the rumors, viewers started speculating that Sarah Brown could play the role of Skye Quartermaine.

Ad

What characters did Sarah Joy Brown play on General Hospital?

Ad

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Sarah Joy Brown first appeared on the show as Carly Corinthos. She started playing Carly's character in 1996. Carly Corinthos was introduced in the show when she took on a nursing job at the hospital.

As the show progressed, Carly got involved in a romantic relationship with mobster Jason Morgan.

As Carly's character matured, she had an affair with Sonny in 2000. The news about Carly's affair broke Jason's heart, and he left town for some time. When Sonny and Carly realized that they loved each other, they decided to get married. After they got married, actress Tamara Braun took over the role of Carly.

Ad

Ad

Sarah Brown rejoined the team of General Hospital in 2008, where she took over the role of Claudia Zacchara. Claudia was introduced in the soap opera as the daughter of mob boss Anthony Zacchara. She first came to town to deal with her half-brother, Johnny.

As the storyline progressed, Claudia got involved in a feud with mob leader Sonny Corinthos. As their rivalry fueled further, she ended up in an accident. Meanwhile, Nikolas Cassadine started taking care of Claudia.

Ad

Later, Claudia found herself in a tough spot with Sonny because she engaged in a fight with his son, Michael, where she shot and injured him.

More about Sarah Joy Brown as the actress teases a potential return to General Hospital

Ad

Sarah Joy Brown was born in Eureka, California, on February 18, 1975. Beyond playing the roles of Carly and Claudia on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, Sarah appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing her acting portfolio.

Sarah's fans can catch a glimpse of the actress in popular television shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, Power Rangers Zeo, and The Closer.

Ad

Additionally, she starred in various films such as Monster Hunters USA and Day Care Center, The Lamp, Big Momma's House 2, and Heart of the Beholder.

Besides waiting for the roles Sarah plays in the future, fans are eager to find out whether the actress returns to General Hospital and what role she plays on the show.

Also Read: “Good job Nina and Portia” – General Hospital fans cheer the two women as Willow walks in on Drew’s betrayal

Ad

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More