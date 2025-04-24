"Where did Lulu get all her money?" – General Hospital fans speculate on Lulu’s sudden fortune

When Lulu Spencer re-emerged in Port Charles with a brand-new mansion and the finances to fly around the globe to get to Charlotte, it did not take long for General Hospital viewers to start wondering.

After all, Lulu had spent years in a coma. She'd had a brief stint working at Deception before her accident, but that short stint wasn't exactly screaming real estate tycoon funds. So when she arrived with not only a home but what appears to be a good living, social media fans had many things to say.

Even the fans who weren't focused on the murder mystery zeroed in on the money puzzle. Lulu had only just come back to town and was already causing a stir, everyone was curious about what was happening when she was away. Some even wondered whether she hid some cash somewhere.

Was something sold while she was recovering? Or did someone close to her secretly fund her return? There is no definitive explanation on the show, leaving the audience to devise their own explanations.

"Where did Lulu get all her money? She bought a house and she flew to Europe to look for Charlotte," a fan wrote.

A heated debate was sparked on a Facebook fan site when one fan asked how Lulu could have bought a house, considering she had been working at Deception for a while.

The comment prompted a flood of fan theories about her bank balance, the sinister past associated with the property, and loose ends that the show did not tie up.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Others proposed prior assets Lulu may have held, most notably her stake in the Haunted Star. Some audience members remembered Lulu's interest in the boat before her coma, and hypothesized that she may have sold her stake or gotten insurance when it was destroyed.

Others credited the property to family lineage. Some observant fans recognized the house setup as having had a prior stint on-screen for a Spencer family property, recalling it from past storylines involving Luke and Laura.

This brought about speculation that Lulu inherited it or had help from her mother, Laura, who was the Port Charles mayor.

The topic quickly spread beyond Lulu's money. Many viewers commented on how often soap characters seem to have unlimited resources despite having been out of work for years. It's not just Lulu, this trope is a soap cliche that viewers like to joke about.

Recent developments on General Hospital

Lulu has been making things interesting since she came back, not just in her living situation, but in her writing, too. The April 24 episode ruins the idea that a dramatic ripple effect is on its way courtesy of Lulu's next adoption story.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine is allegedly freaking out over the prospect of her long-held secret finally being revealed, namely, the child she gave away years ago. Hurt and recovering at General Hospital presently, Cody Bell is to blame for part of letting it slip to Lulu, although unintentionally.

Dante, on the other hand, has been arguing with Lulu more and more frequently since she got back. Their co-parenting arrangement for Rocco seems shaky, and there's also heightened tension between them with Charlotte back in town.

There's also speculation that Lulu will reveal Brook Lynn's secret to Dante, in defiance of Brook Lynn's plea to keep quiet. Meanwhile, elsewhere, there is disorder. Sonny Corinthos waits for heart surgery while Jason takes on for his son, Danny.

Alexis is going slow with newcomer Marco Rios, whose past and activities with the Sidwell family are a source of suspicion. And Ava is plotting a monetary plan after learning she may have been the target of a brake-cutting experience.

Meanwhile, Lulu's homecoming remains one of the biggest surprises this month on the show, generating questions and suspense on a few fronts, not least of which is her surprise bank account. Whether or not the show ever resolves the string of money is uncertain, but fans will keep speculating until they do.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

