"SHE IS A SORRY EXCUSE FOR A MOTHER" – General Hospital fans feud over Ava’s scheme to blackmail Alexis and seize Ace’s fortune

Ava Jerome is used to being in the middle of drama, but her latest scheme on General Hospital has sparked an enormous debate among viewers. Viewers are now in a heated debate after Ava blackmailed Alexis Davis into giving her money related to Cassadine property—something the majority feels should be for baby Ace's sake.

What started as a crusade to reinstate her nullified divorce settlement has grown into something darker and more personal. Ava isn't just calling in debts, she's alleged to be taking advantage of a grieving mother, manipulating Kristina's mercurial moods, and worst of all, stealing cash from a child.

Fans didn't hold. The majority agreed that Ava has gone too far this time. They said she crossed the line by blackmailing Alexis instead of going to court with the case.

A fan posted in the General Hospital Fans - Official Facebook group, stating:

"So ava basicly took money from a child cause she can't be broke for 5 minutes"

A fan summarised the feelings expressed by the fandom by their comment, which implied that she is a sorry excuse for a mother for stealing from a child.

"SHE IS A SORRY EXCUSE FOR A MOTHER."

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Viewers did not flinch. Others came to the rescue of the quote, arguing that Ava has sunk too low this time. The majority of viewers upheld that she went too far by blackmailing Alexis instead of taking it legally.

To these viewers, the question is not whether money once was Ava's; it's how she's attempting to reclaim it. Others pointed out that she is only in this role because she spent her money and is now using blackmail to recoup it.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

But there was resistance, too. Some of the fans pointed out that Ava is truly only reclaiming what was originally hers. They maintained that the initial settlement was sidetracked by Cassadine family manipulation and that Valentin's tampering with the money changed the rules.

These apologists argued that Ava's demand is fair, and if the money is stuck in legal limbo, then Alexis should be working with her, not blocking her.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Ava's most fervent defense came from fans who blamed Alexis. They claimed that Alexis is the one truly raking in money from Ace's inheritance, and Ava is simply making her do it.

These fans also referenced Alexis' history, saying that what is happening now is not exactly new to her. Some even speculated that Alexis is doing this to protect Kristina at the cost of doing what is ethical.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

The other readers were not kind to Kristina. They stated that Ava is exploiting a bad situation regarding Kristina's mental health for financial gain. To them, threatening someone's meltdown over their head is unacceptable, no matter how poorly Ava felt she was treated.

They also warned that pushing Kristina might result in another meltdown, and someone could get hurt this time.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Recent developments on General Hospital

Last week on General Hospital, Alexis Davis landed in trouble after Ava Jerome used inside info about Kristina’s recent mistake to get money.

Kristina had tried to stop Ava’s car but accidentally damaged Ric and Elizabeth’s instead. Rather than go to the police, Ava and Ric decided to blackmail Alexis. They demanded money, which appears to have come from Cassadine estate funds meant for baby Ace.

Alexis first considered hurting Kristina, at Diane's suggestion, but could not go through with her act. Her emotional choice now has put her in a risky one where she is being accused of wiring money to Ava to save her daughter.

In the meantime, Ric appears completely committed to the scheme, both as a revenge, as well as to stay in Ava's favor. Ava herself is walking on a tightrope.

She asserts her righteous right to get what was denied to her in the rescinded divorce, yet her actions, such as concealing the crashed car and framing Alexis, have provoked huge outrage from Port Charles's population and its viewership.

And as for Ace, he's smack in the middle of the controversy surrounding who really gets to control the Cassadine fortune. With Laura and Kevin acting as his guardians and clear about not wanting anything to do with the Cassadine inheritance, the will is stalled.

And although no ultimate court has ruled on Ava's ownership payment embezzlement officially, the court of public opinion is already rendering its decision on General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

