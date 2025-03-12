“This is testing our intelligence” — General Hospital fans criticize Lulu’s post-transplant bar scene with Cody

General Hospital has been the longest-running daytime soap opera since 1963. Recently, Lulu and Cody have been entangled in some drama on the show. Lulu was spotted in a bar having a drink with Cody.

This unexpected scene has left fans in shock and concerned, questioning whether she is risking her health. While some speculate that this moment could hint at deeper struggles, others criticize her behavior. As tensions rise, viewers are eager to see how this decision impacts Lulu’s future and what drama unfolds next.

Fans of the General Hospital have been vocal about their opinions on Lulu drinking at the bar, especially since she recently had a liver transplant. A fan named Constance Marie Blackman commented on a discussion started by another fan on 6 March. The fan commented,

"I know it is a soap, but this is testing our intelligence."

Comment by fan (Image via Facebook/ @Aislynn Capodieci)

Constance Marie Blackman commented on a discussion post started by Aislynn Capodieci. The fan started the discussion saying,

"Lulu is having beer with Cody? She had a liver transplant not long ago! She shouldn't be drinking anything like that!"

Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Aislynn Capodieci)

Some show fans took the situation seriously and commented on the discussion.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Aislynn Capodieci)

On the other hand, some fans commented to take it lightly as it is just another soap opera.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Aislynn Capodieci)

More about the current drama on General Hospital

Lulu Spencer, played by Alexa Havins on the General Hospital, returned to the show in November 2024 after being in a coma since December 2020. She fell into a coma due to a traumatic brain injury sustained during the Floating Rib explosion, which was caused by Cyrus Renault.

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, after Lulu comes out of her four-year-long coma, she is on a mission to find her daughter's whereabouts. Lulu approached Cody and caught up with him over drinks at a bar. Cody, known for his candidness, inadvertently confirmed Lulu's suspicions about finding information about her daughter.

She breaks into Martin Grey's suite at the hotel in search of information on Charlotte Cassadine (her daughter). As she broke into his suite, she came across his notes from his sessions with Lois Cerullo. She comes across some shocking news: Brook Lynn and Dante had a child together in their teens.

After coming across such news, she goes to Carly's office for advice on the recent news. Carly suggests not judging anyone for their past, as she has made similar decisions. Lulu, who is unsure of her next move, knows the feeling of a teen pregnancy and the repercussions. Lulu walks into the Quatermaine Mansion to talk to Dante and Brook Lyn, demanding answers that could probably lead her closer to her daughter.

Fans of the General Hospital can catch the show's latest episode on ABC Network and Hulu.

