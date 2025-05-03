General Hospital weekly preview sees Carly questioning Nina, Lulu confronting Dante and Drew receiving a shocker

Conspiracies are taking unprecedented turns on General Hospital's upcoming episodes for the week of May 5, 2025. With Nina's plot falling flat, she and Carly must devise a more concrete plan. On the other hand, victim Drew is yet to get more surprises. Elsewhere, Dante and Lulu open up about many issues, including their emotions.

The previous week of General Hospital presented two major story arcs. One arc revolved around Sonny's surgery, followed by an attempt on his life. Brick arrived at the nick of time to save him from death, leaving more questions open for Carly, Jason, and Brennan.

The other story arc revolved around Nina and Portia's plot to put Drew in a bad situation. Nina roped in Jacinda to drug him and set a scene of betrayal for Willow to walk into. However, the Ketamine acted on Drew powerfully, making him create an embarrassing scene at the bar that Lulu recorded and published.

Meanwhile, Kai got ready for his surgery while Trina tried her best to support him despite her misgivings. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn disclosed her teenage pregnancy to Tracy without naming the father.

The story arcs will continue to bring more twists on ABC's General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soaps.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly challenges Nina's plans

On May 2, 2025, Carly Spencer confronted former rival Nina about the scandalous news on Congressman Drew. She asked about the success of the project since the politician was disgraced in public. However, Nina admitted to the failure of the plan as Drew went for a blood test that would expose the drug in his system.

The upcoming week will find the two women in collusion again. However, Carly will likely question Nina's further plan, since the latter's choice of drug was proven wrong. As such, with Willow learning about Drew being drugged, Carly may ask Nina to plan her next moves carefully.

Incidentally, Carly is pushing her custody hearing dates forward but will likely not share the news with Nina. While Nina will play innocent as Willow Corinthos opens up about Drew's ketamine result, she will be worried about her exposure.

General Hospital: Lulu has stern words for Dante

Friday's episode, dated May 2, 2025, saw Lulu and Dante open up to each other about their feelings. After Dante revealed that Maxie told him about Lulu's feelings, the latter accepted her love for him. She also realized that Brook Lynn was the wrong target for her jealousy. Dante was in love with Sam, who died to save her life, leaving her in a miserable tango of jealousy and gratitude.

The upcoming week will find the duo in a more honest position as they deal with each other. Monday will likely find them learning about Rocco's predicament. While Lulu will try to protect her son, the father will show tough love. She may even consider asking Rocco to stay away from Danny for a while.

As Lulu shares her intentions with her, Carly may ask Lulu to back out of others' lives or live to regret it. Whether they will be discussing Rocco and Danny, or Brook Lynn's secret remains to be seen. Later in the week, Lulu will approach Ned for a chat. She may consider bringing up BLQ's baby in the conversation.

General Hospital: Drew's life is in turmoil

Recently, Drew was seen in an unexpected situation on Tuesday's episode, dated April 29, 2025. After Nina and Portia managed to have him drugged with Jacinda's help, the Congressman proceeded to show some questionable actions in public. After Willow returned to the set scene of Drew with Jacinda, she rushed to her mother.

However, Drew convinced her to come along for his blood test. When the test results showed Ketamine, Willow accepted his innocence and went to discuss the situation with her mother. The Congressman, on the other hand, asked Mac to help him report a crime.

The upcoming episodes will find Tracy Quartermaine as Drew's misdirected target, since she is the last person he remembers before being drugged. This situation will likely turn messy as Drew will insist on Tracy, while the investigation will prove otherwise.

Drew will be happy to frame Tracy for their past fallout. However, the soap's spoilers suggest that Drew may soon find out more about his drugging.

Other story arcs to follow in the upcoming weeks on General Hospital include Kristina's situation getting murkier and Brook Lynn taking more definite action to keep her life in order. BLQ will take Chase to meet Alexis soon. Elsewhere, Danny's problems may escalate after Rocco's alcoholic experience.

Continue watching General Hospital to get the latest updates on Danny's situation, Drew's actions and Lulu's decision.

