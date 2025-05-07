“He makes the show unpleasant” – General Hospital fans unite in backlash against Drew Quartermaine

Drew Quartermaine is one of General Hospital's largest soap staples, but not necessarily for the reasons he would have wanted. Originally welcomed as a fresh take on the Quartermaine dynasty, Drew's character has taken a radical turn over the past few months.

His presence in key storylines has only grown, and so has criticism. Fans who originally rooted for him now seem to be running out of patience. From business choices to his domination of Willow, viewers are expressing hot fury at how his character is used.

It's not one scene or plot device, they're tired of it all. To some, Drew's omnipresence has become tiresome. His actions come across as domineering, and the writing regarding him becomes forced. As his role increases, more people are calling for a change, or for him to be removed from the show entirely.

One fan captured the emotions of others and became a common sentiment on fan pages by stating how Drew has made the show unpleasant to watch, commenting:

“We all are sick of him. Time for him to go. He makes the show unpleasant to watch.”

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

On dozens of threads, folks said the same thing: they're finished with Drew. Some stated they skip his scenes, and others said they've considered giving up the show altogether because of how frequently he shows up.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Others complained that Drew's plot is dragging down the show's energy. There were those who even unfavorably compared him to other long-time characters like Sonny, saying that at least Sonny brings drama.

Drew, they claimed, just brings frustration. Some said they wouldn't mind if other characters like Willow, Nina, or Brad also left.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Others expressed their frustration with the writers for the storyline and felt that it would be better if the storyline came to an end.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Drew’s moves stir doubts and tensions in Port Charles on General Hospital

Drew Cain has found himself at the epicenter of recent General Hospital plotlines, particularly after his fight to take over Willow's trust and legal matters. On April 14th, Willow put pen to paper on documents Drew had drawn up for her supposedly so that she could be appointed guardian of her children in case anything ever befell her.

But the audience quickly deemed its legality because Willow is married to Michael, who is very much alive. It's believed that Drew is targeting ELQ stock or acting along to gain leverage over the Quartermaine family.

His motive has been uncertain, and he's wondering about his loyalty, not just to Willow but to those who surround her. Brad Cooper recently reappeared, providing Drew with secret information on a deal.

That information would reveal who arranged for Drew's earlier drugging charge. Although Drew took the deal, no one is certain what Brad truly desires or whether his information is valid. Elsewhere, Willow's uncertainty is beginning to emerge.

As much as she has not publicly expressed them yet, previous scenes had her second-guessing the level of trust she left with Drew. Her recent talk with Nina and Carly indicates her support is wavering, as she may have acted too rashly.

Other plotlines are still in the running, but Drew's is increasingly impossible to overlook. From underhanded transactions to questionable guardianship documents, his increasing involvement in other individuals' lives has placed him among the show's most despised characters today.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

