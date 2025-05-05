“Portia can change the results” – General Hospital fans suspect dirty play in Drew’s drug test drama

The daytime soap opera General Hospital is one of the longest-running daytime series in the history of American television. This daytime soap opera first aired in the year 1963. General Hospital is set in the fictional island of Port Charles and revolves around the lives of the most powerful and affluent families of the island.

In the current scenario of the General Hospital, fans of the daytime soap opera were left wondering if Portia would alter the test results of Drew Cain. A fan named Aisha Tidwell started a discussion post on Facebook on May 2, 2025, saying,

"Hopefully Portia can change the results"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Aisha Tidwell)

Drew went to the hospital to get a blood test after failing to remember the previous night. Willow found Drew with Jacinda (the h**ker) together, and to prove to her that he was not a culprit, but rather a victim in the situation. It was Nina who was involved in some shady activity involving drugging Drew and also sending him home with a h**ker.

Trending

Some fans of the show speculated that if something came up, Nina would call Portia, who could help alter the results to prove him wrong.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Aisha Tidwell)

As fans of the General Hospital know, Brad Cooper is one of the most notorious lab assistants, who has been altering blood samples for years and has been in jail for similar reasons. They speculated that Portia would tamper with the blood test with the help of Brad if Nina called. However, it was too late, and the drug test came out positive.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Aisha Tidwell)

What is currently happening on the daytime soap opera General Hospital

After learning about Drew spending a night with a h**ker, Willow stormed off and went to her mother, Nina Reeves. Drew was sure that he had been drugged and that someone was conspiring against him. He convinced Willow to come to the hospital with him to get a blood test for being drugged. Later, it was revealed that he had Ketamine in his bloodstream, the reason behind his memory loss.

After seeing the blood results, Willow believed him and forgave him as he was under the influence of the drug. Further, Drew went to Mac and reported the issue. He asked him to find the person who planned this to defame him. To which Mac asked who the last person he interacted with was, Drew replied Tracy, however, he mentioned his memory was blurry.

What is upcoming in the drama happening on General Hospital

The spoilers suggest that Drew will be striking a deal with Brad, the notorious lab member. Drew, who had been having blurry flashbacks of Portia and Tracy from the night, will go to Brad, who is ready to reveal some important information for the "right price". Elsewhere, Willow will have a conversation with her mother, Nina (who is the real culprit), and will suspect that Carly is behind this.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

