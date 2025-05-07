As a daily General Hospital viewer, I didn’t expect Josslyn’s spy task to turn into a rescue mission

Josslyn Jacks is stepping into a challenging story arc on General Hospital as she turns into an agent for WSB and is ready to betray a friend for her mission. The recent turn in her storyline occurred when she embarked on the journey to avenge her boyfriend, Dex's, unfair death.

General Hospital fans know that, as Carly's daughter, she shares many of her mother's qualities, which include being fearless, forthright and standing up for others. However, being honest was one quality she had to drop after joining WSB. She trained hard and meant business when it came to her work.

As her character seemed to harden up, she became a more interesting person to watch out for. As a longtime viewer, Josslyn's transformation seemed fascinating to me. However, I suspect the recently indicted spy may have a twist coming up as she may feel compelled to step up for a comrade.

Meanwhile, General Hospital will continue to present engaging and intricate story arcs in its plot that revolve around the residents of the fictional Port Charles township.

General Hospital: What is Josslyn's first WSB mission?

After training, Josslyn has been tasked to get close to Daniel Goddard's Professor Dalton. She has started attending his Environmental Physics class and is vying for the position of research assistant. For that, she is secretly competing with Emma, who wants the same position.

As per her mission, she kept an eye on the professor and saw him enter a restricted area at the hospital with a metal briefcase. Next, on Friday's episode, dated May 2, 2025, she corrupted Emma's thumb drive that had her project. She hoped that the latter would fail to get the coveted post, leaving it open for her.

Whether Emma's corrupted drive makes her lose the position or Professor Dalton gives her another opportunity remains to be seen.

General Hospital: What is wrong with Professor Dalton?

While the WSB has not revealed why they want to keep the professor under surveillance, some pointers place Hank in a doubtful position. For one, he left his teaching job in California to move to Port Charles.

As Anna registered, he was at the same place where Emma's last activism case records were sealed. When he offered to get closer to Anna, he might have known the commissioner's connection to his student, Emma Drake.

Surprisingly, the professor seemed intent on getting Emma as his assistant researcher. When Josslyn tried to get guidance from him, he dismissed her. However, he offered a specific suggestion to Emma so that she could get the position, rejecting the option of fair play.

He even singled out Emma at The Savoy to give her tips, a place where he should not interact with his student. Moreover, as mentioned before, Josslyn saw him carrying the mysterious briefcase into the restricted area of the hospital.

General Hospital: Is Josslyn likely to step in for Emma?

So far, Josslyn Jacks has tried to derail Emma's prospects for her own mission. As Josslyn noticed, Professor Dalton goes out of his way to help Emma land the project. Since he is not guiding any other student in the same way, Joss may wonder why Dalton marked Emma out of the rest of the class.

As the story moves forward, Joss may find the Professor taking advantage of Emma or have some other creepy reason to single her out. It may be connected to Emma's activism-related past. While it is Joss's job to keep an eye on Dalton and report back, she may step in to save Emma if the latter is in some kind of danger.

As Professor Dalton's mystery heats up, Josslyn will have a central role in the story arc. For fans like me, her act of saving a foe-turned-friend in need will add to her persona.

While Dalton's exact pursuit is not known, Joss will likely retaliate if he tries to harm Emma. Stay tuned to find out how Josslyn's mission with Emma and Dalton pans out on General Hospital.

