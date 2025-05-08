What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (May 9, 2025)?

In the May 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Drew made it clear he’s out for blood. He went on live TV and announced he was drugged with ketamine, calling it a setup. Nina was furious seeing Willow stand by Drew’s side, while Curtis tried to stay neutral. Tracy, Marco, and Jordan regrouped to talk about their plan to get rid of Sonny, but Drew joined in and threw them off.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brad handed in his resignation and gave Drew something incriminating against Portia. Drew later threatened Portia, telling her to push Curtis into supporting Ezra Boyle or deal with the fallout. At the Quartermaine house, Sasha gave Danny advice after the Rocco incident, and Jason finally stepped up to be a parent. Dante confronted Jason, warning him that Danny might face criminal charges.

Spoilers for the May 9 episode suggest that Lulu starts asking questions about Gio and suspects that he’s Brook Lynn and Dante’s secret child. She corners Ned and tries to piece together what Lois and Brook Lynn are hiding.

Ad

Trending

Sasha and Willow run into each other, and the tension is impossible to ignore. Sidwell shows up at Sonny’s and offers him a deal, but his real motives stay hidden. Jason still fumes over Dante’s threat to charge Danny.

Expectations from the May 9 episode of General Hospital

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In the May 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Lulu takes a step further in figuring out the secret surrounding Gio. After picking up on clues from Lois and Brook Lynn’s recent arguments, Lulu correctly puts two and two together and suspects that Gio is not just a random teenager hanging around the Quartermaine house.

Ad

She confronts Ned and starts asking direct questions about Gio’s connection to Brook Lynn and Dante. Ned is caught off guard and won’t have clear answers, which pushes Lulu to dig deeper. She does not let go of her hunch and is likely to keep pressing until someone slips.

Meanwhile, Sasha and Willow cross paths on General Hospital. Their conversation does not end up being friendly. Sasha makes it clear that she’s still questioning Willow’s decision to stand by Drew. Willow, on the other hand, stays firm, leading the two women to exchange some harsh words.

Ad

This encounter is likely to bring up old tensions and lead to more friction between them, especially if Sasha hints that Willow’s judgment is being clouded by loyalty rather than facts. Willow may defend Drew again, which can prompt Sasha to bring up her own past with Michael, ignoring the hypocrisy.

At Sonny’s new house, Sidwell shows up unannounced with an offer. He acts like he’s trying to build bridges, but Sonny remains cautious. Sidwell mentions a potential business opportunity or political arrangement, possibly connected to Ezra Boyle’s campaign.

Ad

Sonny listens, but he doesn’t give any clear answers right away. Jason may also be around during the meeting, and if so, he may keep an eye on Sidwell’s behavior. Sidwell’s real motive has not been revealed just yet, but the scene does set up future conflict involving him, Drew, and Sonny’s circle.

Jason is still dealing with the fallout from Danny’s actions. He has still not been able to process Dante’s earlier threat to charge Danny as an accessory to attempted manslaughter. Jason may try to speak to Dante again or figure out what legal steps he needs to prepare for.

Ad

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

He is likely to get a warning that more pressure is coming from the legal side. Sam can also get involved if the legal risk grows. Danny may feel the tension and try to step up and prove that he’s not the reckless kid everyone thinks he is. More conversations between father and son can happen, especially if Jason decides to enforce stricter boundaries.

Ad

Across Port Charles, Drew does not back down. He stays focused on using Portia to help his campaign goals. More pressure from Drew is expected, especially now that he has dirt in his pocket and a plan already in motion.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More