The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 8, 2025): Hope and Steffy share their woes while Luna goes over to meet Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful aired for the first time on the CBS Network in 1987 and is set in Los Angeles. Lee and William Bell created the show, and it has been a fan favorite for decades. The Bold and The Beautiful mainly focuses on themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, and family drama, and revolves around the lives of the members of the Forrester, Carter, Spencer, and Logan families.

Things got intense in the May 8 episode of The Bold and The Beautiful for Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester in Los Angeles. Hope seemed to be extremely worried about Beth and Kelly. Liam Spencer got dizzy from his inoperable brain tumor in front of John Finn Finnegan, and Luna Nozawa met Sheila Sharpe and discussed issues regarding Deacon and Finn.

Everything that happened on the May 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

The May 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful began with Hope Logan reeling from the news that Steffy Forrester had just told her. Steffy told Hope the truth regarding Liam Spencer's inoperable brain tumor and the fact that he was dying. Hope seemed to be in disbelief when Steffy told her the news, so Steffy told her that Beth and Kelly were about to lose their father.

Hope seemed to be extremely shocked and upset, and broke down along with Steffy. Steffy told her about how Doctor Grace Buckingham had run multiple tests on Liam, and she, along with the neurological team, had come to the conclusion that the brain tumor he had was inoperable. There could be no potential cures except for hospice care.

Steffy told Hope about how all of this was so unfair for both of them and Beth and Kelly, especially since they were still so young. Hope repeatedly questioned why she had found out about this so late and seemed extremely worried about whether there could be any miracle cure for him. Hope thanked Steffy for telling her everything and coming clean since Liam had not mustered up the courage to tell her.

Steffy and Hope were shown comforting each other, hugging, and discussing potential ways in which they could try to make this easier for Liam. Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa went to II Giardino on The Bold and The Beautiful to meet her grandmother, Sheila Sharpe.

Luna shared how she wanted nothing more than to have a good relationship with her father, Finn, and she felt it was extremely unfair how he had treated her.

Sheila assured Luna that Finn would eventually come around and talk to her, since he had also done regretful things in the past and then proceeded to change. Luna went over to the cliff house and met with Finn while he was on the phone with Doctor Grace Buckingham. She asserted that she missed him and wanted to spend time with him.

Liam also met with Finn and shared how it felt as though all of this was happening to him did not seem real. While having a conversation with him, Liam got extremely dizzy, and Finn made sure that he did not collapse.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

