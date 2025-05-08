“How we would pull up to the Met Gala” — The Bold and the Beautiful stuns fans with a glam Forrester Creations showcase

The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on the CBS network in 1987 and was created by William and Lee Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. It focuses on the lives of the members of the Carter, Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families and revolves around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, and romantic relationships.

On May 5, 2025, the official Instagram account of The Bold and the Beautiful shared a carousel of pictures of various models wearing Forrester Creations designer dresses. The post was captioned,

"How we would pull up to the Met Gala"

The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion shows of the year, and is also a fundraiser and charity event for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The event's invites are only sent to certain of people from the global fashion industry by Vogue Magazine's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

The Bold and the Beautiful's Instagram account shared images of models wearing Forrester Creations dresses

Since The Bold and the Beautiful is focused mainly on the Forrester Creations fashion house, the show also has its own fashion show called the House of Forrester.

The designers at the fashion house, including Eric Forrester and Ridge Forrester, spend time designing clothes for models who later walk the ramp at a lavish show.

On May 5, 2025, the official Instagram account of the show shared a series of images of different models wearing House of Forrester designer dresses, which they could potentially wear to the Met Gala had they been invited.

Recently, on April 24, 2025, an episode of the show, House of Forrester, launched many new pieces of clothing for their brand

The fashion show took place, and the pieces were revealed to the ones in attendance. The post that was shared showed seven different models wearing various shades of bright colors.

This year's theme at the Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and focused mainly on Black dandyism. The models seemed to be adhering to the theme as well.

The pictures showed models wearing elegant gowns in emerald green, raven black, golden hues, and baby blue colors.

A few of them also had lace bodices as a part of their attire and headscarves, which matched the colour of their dresses.

Recent plotline developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

Recently on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon Sharpe got extremely angry at Carter Walton for trying to reunite with Hope Logan and try to rekindle their former relationship.

Daphne Rose tried her best to sway Carter toward her influence, but was unsuccessful so far. Meanwhile, Liam Spencer met Hope Logan and expressed how grateful he was for her being in his life.

Steffy Forrester discussed Liam's inoperable brain tumor with John Finn Finnegan and tried to find ways in which they could help with his condition.

Steffy also urged Liam to come clean to Hope and tell her the entire truth about how sick he was in reality.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

