Why are there rumors of Jack Marone returning to The Bold and the Beautiful? Details explored

According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Jack Marone was the son that Nick Marone and Taylor Hayes were trying to have via an egg donor when they were married to each other. However, the process was executed through a scramble in the lab, and the egg that got fertilized was his ex, Brooke Logan’s.

Taylor, who was then played by Hunter Tylo, delivered the baby named Jack Marone. When she experienced trouble bonding with him, she finally asked Brooke to help raise him with Nick. Since it was announced that Jack Wagner would be returning to his former role of Nick Marone, rumors sparked that Jack would be coming to town with him.

Viewers speculated that Jack Marone's return would give Brooke and Taylor something to fight over besides Ridge.

In a recent edition of Bold Live released on May 2, 2025, by the official YouTube handle of The Bold and the Beautiful, supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk revealed that Jack Marone would not appear on the show anytime soon.

"There are no plans to bring him back. But he will be referenced," Casey stated.

The show's producer also talked about Jack Marone's history in the storyline of the CBS soap opera.

"We know our history, and we’re going to honor it. It’ll be fun," Kasprzyk noted.

Although the showrunners have not confirmed the rumors about Jack Marone returning to The Bold and the Beautiful, fans are eager to find out how Jack's character finds his place in the storyline of the daytime drama.

More about Jack Marone as rumors surface about the character returning to The Bold and the Beautiful

According to the plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful, Jack Marone was introduced as the legal son of Nick Marone and Taylor. It was revealed that Nick was his biological father, and Brooke Logan unknowingly provided the egg from which he was conceived. The fact that Jack was conceived from Brooke's egg technically made her his biological mother.

Jack Marone's character was initially portrayed by Cameron and McKenzie Carr when the character was a baby in 2018 and 2008. The role was also briefly played by Mallory Mae Garza during the time of his birth.

Later, Frank and Morgan Gingerich took over Jack's role and played it from 2010 to 2011. Jack Marone first appeared on the show on October 15, 2007, and his last appearance was on December 20, 2011.

Major storylines and defining highlights of Jack Marone's character on The Bold and the Beautiful

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick Marone and his ex-wife, Taylor, wanted a baby. However, due to Taylor's fertility issues, they decided to use an egg donor. Many months later, Taylor prematurely gave birth to a baby boy whom she named Jack Hamilton in honor of her father.

The little boy was soon diagnosed with an immune system deficiency and needed an immediate bone marrow transplant, compelling Taylor to find out about the egg donor.

Bridget Forrester, Taylor's doctor, revealed that there had been an unexpected mix-up at the lab. She revealed that Jack's biological mother was Brooke Logan, who was Bridget's mother and Taylor's long-time enemy. Later, Brooke donated her bone marrow, and Jack was ultimately saved.

When Taylor struggled to bond with Jack and failed to establish a connection, she turned to alcohol and started drinking again. Nick and Taylor's marriage ended in a divorce, and they engaged in a bitter custody battle. Nick wanted assistance from Taylor during the whole process.

Taylor and Nick were ultimately given joint custody. When Taylor still failed to bond with Jack as the baby's mother, she approached Brooke and asked her to help raise him instead.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

