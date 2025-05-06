The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 5, 2025): Liam's health condition makes Steffy cry while Brooke tries to convince Ridge

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on Monday, May 5, 2025. In this episode, Liam thanked Steffy for taking him in. Steffy noted that she told Finn they could not find a specialist to help Liam. She felt sorry for what was happening to him and broke down in tears.

Meanwhile, in The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Carter visited the Logan estate and asked Hope to give him another chance. Hope reminded him that she was not the one who gave up. She reminded him of his betrayal and how it made her feel. Carter promised to make it right and vowed to fix things.

Later, Brooke approached Ridge and tried to convince him to return to her. Brooke came close to Ridge, asking him to open his heart. However, Ridge did not bend and asked Brooke to change the topic.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the show, The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, May 5, 2025

Liam's health condition makes Steffy cry

In The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on Monday, May 5, 2025, Liam thanked Steffy for taking him in and helping him at the Cliff House. Steffy said she told Finn they could not find a specialist who could help him. She said she felt sorry for what was happening to Liam and broke down in tears.

Steffy feared they would not find a solution to save Liam, who was also worried. However, if he had to face the end of his life, what he wanted was for the people around him to be happy. He mentioned that he pushed Hope to go back to Carter, as they deserved each other.

Steffy reminded him they were not a good team and rebuked his plan, but she backed off when Liam’s head started throbbing. She then changed the topic to Liam coming clean to his ex-wife, Hope, as she deserved to know the truth.

However, Liam refused to tell anyone else in his life that he was sick. He feared that he could not tell Hope without Beth finding out about his declining health. Steffy tried to get him to see the positive side of things, but Liam did not budge. He made it clear that he decided to make.

Instead of focusing on the news of his death, he wanted to make it his mission to bring together his daughter’s families while he was alive. In the meantime, Steffy and Liam started recalling the past moments they spent together. Steffy had tears in her eyes after thinking about those moments. She thought to herself that she did not want to lose Liam.

Carter asked Hope for a second chance

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter arrived at the Logan estate and asked Hope to give him a second chance. When he asked Hope not to give up on them, Hope reminded him that she was not the one who gave up. She reminded him of his betrayal, how it made her feel, and what it cost her.

When Hope said Carter was not there by her side when she needed him the most, Carter promised to make it right. He vowed to fix things, saying he was sorry and that he missed her. He made it clear that he did not just miss her, but he needed her. He told Hope that his life was incomplete without her in it.

Although Catter's claims sounded nice, Hope was not falling for it yet. She opened up about missing him and talked about the good moments they shared, but she could not forget about the awful things he did to her. She said she gave her heart to him and trusted him with her future, but it did not turn out that well.

Hope asked Carter how things would be different this time. Carter promised Hope that he was worth the risk and assured her that he would give her as much time as she needed. He promised to always be there by Hope's side.

Brooke tries to convince Ridge to come back to her

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke tried to convince Ridge, attempting to win him back. She thought Ridge might be with Taylor, but she was sure he was still devoted to her. She got close to Ridge and flattered him. She asked him to open his heart and come back to her.

However, Ridge did not bend. He pushed back and reminded Brooke that he was already taken, as he was with Taylor. He then asked her to change the subject. Brooke, on the other hand, was not in the mood to let Ridge go.

Brooke remained close to Ridge, stroked his chest, and whispered in his ear. For a second, it seemed that her seduction plan was working, but Ridge pulled away. Ridge loved Brooke and their history, but did not want to break his promise to Taylor. He made it clear that he was not going to let Taylor down.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 2, 2025): Finn delivers bad news about Liam while Carter asks Hope to forgive him

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

