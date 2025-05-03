The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 2, 2025): Finn delivers bad news about Liam while Carter asks Hope to forgive him

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on Friday, May 2, 2025. In this episode, Liam delivered bad news about Liam's declining health. After getting an update from Dr. Buckingham about Liam's condition, Finn informed Steffy that there was no hope.

Meanwhile, Liam encouraged Hope to open her heart out and give Carter another chance. However, Hope said that she was happy being single. Liam suggested that it was worth the risk.

Later, Carter asked Hope to forgive him. When Hope congratulated him on the fashion show's success, Carter said that it did not feel right without her. He mentioned that he should have fought harder to protect her from the fallout.

In the May 2 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn received an update on Liam's brain tumor from Dr. Buckingham at the hospital. He quickly informed Steffy about Liam's declining health and stated that there was no hope. Steffy struggled to accept that they would lose Liam.

Steffy was worried about Liam, the children, and even for Hope. She could not imagine a life without him and was desperate to spend more time with him. Finn felt the same about the situation. It was revealed that the mass in Liam's brain was in such a place that the doctors could not remove it.

Steffy did not think it was fair that people close to them were still in the dark about Liam's condition, especially Hope. As the mother of Liam's daughter, Steffy felt that Hope deserved to know the truth. However, Finn was not sure whether it was their place to tell Liam’s secret.

Liam advises Hope

Meanwhile at the Cliff House, Liam advised Hope to give Carter another chance. Hope remarked that she was enjoying singlehood. However, Liam insisted that it was always worth the risk, even if it meant getting hurt. It was then revealed that Carter was trying to fix things with Hope.

When Hope left, Steffy arrived at the scene. She noticed that Liam was struggling to open his medicines. He told Steffy that he had to inform his ex-wife Hope that he was dying but felt that it was not the right time. Liam noted that Hope needed help with her love life and wanted to concentrate on helping her.

Carter talks to Brooke about his situation with Hope

As the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful progressed, Carter spoke to Brooke about Hope’s absence around the office. He said that he missed her and that it did not feel right to be working without her.

When Ridge arrived at the scene, they argued about Hope's situation. Carter begged for the Forresters to give her another chance. However, Ridge hesitated and said that Hope did not deserve the job because she refused to take accountability.

When Carter left, Brooke started to advocate for her daughter, Hope. In the meantime, Brooke tried to shift the topic and reminded Ridge about her showstopper moment. She was sure that seeing her in the Portofino dress reminded Ridge of their memorable time together. She refused to give up and continued trying to win Ridge back.

Carter asks Hope to forgive him

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter visited the Logan estate to confront Hope. When Carter arrived, Hope congratulated him for the fashion show's success. However, Carter stated that it did not feel right without her.

He told Hope that he should have fought harder for her and made sure to protect her from the fallout. Carter said that he regretted not being there by Hope's side. He promised that he would always support her. Hope talked about what Liam told her about forgiveness.

Carter was surprised when Hope admitted that the coup was wrong. Hope also said that she understood why he did so. When Carter asked Hope to forgive him and give him another chance, they hugged each other.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

