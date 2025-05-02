Who is Electra fame Laneya Grace on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Laneya Grace is an American actress best known for playing the role of Electra Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Grace first appeared on the CBS soap opera on October 22, 2024.

Her character, Electra, was introduced in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful as the daughter of Ivy's older brother, John Forrester Jr. It was revealed that Electra was John Forrester's granddaughter, who was Eric Forrester's brother. She was also Eric’s great-niece and Ivy Forrester’s niece.

Electra’s arrival in Los Angeles resulted in big changes to the plot dynamics. Electra was showcased as a jewelry designer who arrived in Los Angeles with ambitions to pitch her exclusive jewelry line to Forrester Creations. Her character added fresh dynamics to the Forrester family and the show's storylines.

More about Laneya Grace's life and career as she plays Electra on The Bold and the Beautiful

Laneya Grace was born on June 23, 2024, in San Francisco, California. She grew up in the Bay Area before moving to Texas with her family. The American actress began her modeling career at the age of three when her parents submitted her photographs to FORD.

Grace admitted that she was a big fan of a particular film genre during an interview with Naluda Magazine that was published on April 6, 2016. She stated:

“I love science fiction, especially Star Wars and Doctor Who and all the Marvel movies."

While talking about landing her first gig, Grace noted:

"When I was 3 they submitted me to FORD agency in San Francisco and I signed with them right away, and then I did my first job for Macy’s. Since then FORD closed their kids divisions and at the time I had braces and there wasn’t much work for a 7 year old with braces but then I signed with JE and the braces came off."

Apart from playing the role of Electra Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, Laneya Grace appeared in the 2024 action thriller movie 72 Hours. Additionally, she appeared in the music video of Wake Me Up by Swedish electronic musician Avicii, which has earned over two billion views on YouTube.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glance at Electra Forrester's character

According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra Forrester, played by Laneya Grace, first appeared on October 22, 2024. When she arrived in town in November 2024, she showed her aunt, Ivy Forrester, the picture that went viral in her hometown.

She explained to Ivy that the picture was not real. She suggested that somebody had used AI to spread the naked picture with Electra's face on it.

One of the major highlights of Electra's character was when her bold designs and magnetic presence stole the spotlight at the Forrester fashion event. Her romantic entanglement with Will significantly impacted her narrative, bringing passion to her storyline.

In a dramatic twist, Electra exposed a counterfeit jewelry scheme and saved Forrester Creations. Her integrity and quick thinking saved the company’s reputation, and she earned respect from Ridge and Eric.

According to the current plot dynamics revolving around Electra on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge praised Electra for her success with the jewelry line, saying that it felt like a dream coming true. In the episode of the soap opera that premiered on May 1, 2025, Will was sent to get coffee when he joked about getting a promotion.

As the show progressed, Will and Electra shared an intimate romantic moment backstage. Will confessed to her that she was the reason he decided to stay back in Los Angeles after leaving boarding school. As romance started brewing between the two of them, they grew closer and kissed each other.

Besides waiting for the roles Laneya Grace plays in the future, fans are eager to find out what happens next to her character, Electra Forrester, on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

