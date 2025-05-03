The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from May 5 to 9, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful airing from May 5 to 9, 2025, will witness some strong emotions, as Liam’s brain tumor becomes the main focus. Surprisingly, his heartbreaking diagnosis brings Steffy and Hope together for the first time in a long while.

Instead of fighting over Liam, they finally agree on something, which is their shared sadness and concern for him. At the same time, Liam decides to open up to his father, Bill. Their deep and honest talk could change their relationship forever.

Elsewhere, Luna refuses to give up on being with Finn, even though Steffy still stands in her way. With so many emotions and old issues coming to the surface, this week promises plenty of powerful moments.

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam, knowing he’s running out of time, encouraged Hope to give Carter another chance. Hope wasn’t sure at first, but she agreed to meet with Carter and shared an emotional hug with him. Meanwhile, Steffy told Finn that her problems with Hope didn’t matter anymore. At Forrester Creations, Carter tried to help Hope return to work and win her back.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 5 to 9, 2025

Monday, May 5: The truth hurts

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam finally tells Hope the painful truth about his illness. Steffy, upset by what Liam is going through, pushes him to be open and accept help from the people who love him. Hope is heartbroken as she hears the news, realizing that Liam’s future is uncertain and he’s facing something very serious.

Tuesday, May 6: Holding on and letting go

Liam and Steffy struggle to face the hard truth about his condition. It’s an emotional day filled with memories and tough decisions. Steffy promises to be there for Liam no matter what, while Liam starts thinking about how he wants to spend the rest of his time with the people he loves.

Wednesday, May 7: Unexpected alliances

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon surprises Brooke with a bold idea about what they could do next in their lives. At the same time, Hope and Steffy, who are usually at odds, come together over their concern for Liam. Their shared worry brings them closer, showing that despite their past fights, they both truly care about him.

Thursday, May 8: Against all odds

Luna finds strength from the people around her and decides not to give up on being with Finn. Even though Steffy doesn’t approve, Luna promises to fight for the love of his father. Meanwhile, Steffy talks to Hope about how serious Liam’s illness is, trying to help her get ready for what’s coming.

Friday, May 9: Fathers and sons

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam and Bill finally have a deep and emotional talk that they’ve avoided for years. They speak honestly about their past, including the hurt and mistakes between them. As they open up, both father and son begin to change. By the end of their conversation, it’s clear that their relationship and their future will never be the same.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More