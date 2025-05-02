What to expect from Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 5, 2025)?

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful ended with Hope visiting Liam at the cliff house, where he urged her to forgive Carter and give love another shot. Liam didn’t tell her about his medical condition, but continued urging her to move forward with her life.

Ad

Hope eventually reached out to Carter, and their emotional reunion ended in a long embrace at Brooke’s place. Meanwhile, Steffy was torn between respecting Liam’s wish for secrecy and informing Hope the truth about his inoperable brain mass. Luna returned and confronted Finn, trying to convince him to reconsider having a relationship with her, despite Steffy’s firm boundaries.

On Monday in The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers suggest that Steffy will head to Brooke’s house and finally open up to Hope about Liam’s diagnosis. Hope will be shocked upon learning what Liam’s been hiding, and the news may have a significant impact.

Ad

Trending

Carter will continue to hope for a renewed relationship with Hope, while Daphne will make another attempt to pull Carter away. Luna will also keep trying to guilt Finn into reconnecting, but he’ll stay focused on protecting his marriage. Emotions will run high, and decisions made on Monday will lead several characters in new and unexpected directions.

What to expect from the May 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will pick up with Steffy heading to Brooke’s house, where she plans to tell Hope the truth about Liam’s condition. She will arrive visibly emotional, and Hope will immediately sense something is wrong. After an initial hesitation, Steffy will break down and tell Hope about Liam’s inoperable brain mass.

Ad

This conversation will deeply affect Hope, who will be shaken as she tries to process the news. This will further have an impact on her since Liam had just encouraged her to move on and didn’t give her a single hint about what he’s facing.

At the same time, Liam will remain at the cliff house, trying to keep a normal routine even though he knows the news is now likely to spread. He will reflect on his talk with Hope and wonder if she will actually give Carter another chance. Unaware that Steffy has gone to Brooke’s, which could lead to fallout once he learns she told Hope everything despite his request.

Ad

Carter will also get a moment with Hope after their emotional embrace. They will continue their conversation from Friday. Carter will explain how much he regrets not standing by her. He will bring up the fashion show again and say it meant nothing without her presence.

Hope will tell him she spoke to Liam and that the conversation changed how she sees things. She will say she’s not ready to rush into anything, but she will admit she wants to keep the door open. Carter will ask her if that means they can try again, but she will avoid giving a clear answer.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Meanwhile, Daphne will not be giving up easily. She will show up at Forrester Creations, trying to track down Carter. She will approach him and attempt another flirtatious advance, telling him that Hope’s hesitation is proof he should move on. Carter will firmly reject her and tell her directly that he is not interested.

Ad

Daphne will look visibly frustrated but won’t leave quietly. She will drop a comment about Hope not being as innocent as everyone thinks, hinting that she may try to stir up drama if Carter doesn’t respond to her advances.

Elsewhere, Luna will make another trip to the cliff house. She will find Finn alone and try to convince him again to reconsider having a relationship with her. She will bring up their past connection and tell him that she believes he’ll eventually change his mind. Finn will tell her firmly that he won’t go against Steffy’s wishes, but Luna will leave confident that the situation is not yet resolved.

Ad

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More