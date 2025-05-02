Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have seen Katie Logan step into plenty of family arguments over the years. Her latest move, questioning Steffy and Ridge about the takeover that toppled Carter, has sparked fresh chatter. The Facebook thread filled up fast, and one remark rose to the top:

“Katie needs to mind her Logan business.”

Some watchers cheered Katie on, glad to see her push for answers. Others thought she should steer clear and let the Forresters fix their own mess.

The debate grew because past boardroom coups are fresh in memory. Carter and Hope once tried a boardroom heist, leading Ridge and Steffy to strike back through Daphne. Now, every side claims the moral high ground, and the argument rolls on.

“Katie needs to mind her Logan business,” one viewer stated.

Many readers echoed that line, saying Katie has no rank at Forrester and should quit prying. They point out that Ridge and Eric backed Steffy’s plan, so there is nothing left to expose. Their view: the company is back under family control, and the case is closed.

On the flip side, a vocal group supports Katie’s curiosity. They argue that Carter deserves to learn how Daphne, Steffy, and Ridge played him, and they expect fireworks once he knows. For them, Katie is the only one willing to call out shady tactics.

Another cluster of fans shifts the blame toward Carter. They remind the thread that he and Hope once tried to swipe the firm, so any payback is fair. In their eyes, Carter should stay quiet.

A separate slice of comments wonders what Katie can even accomplish in The Bold and the Beautiful. They say Ridge knows the plan, Eric signed off, and legal papers are already in place. To them, Katie’s push feels more like family drama than a real threat.

Some chatter shifts toward worry over bigger problems, like threats facing Will or Hope’s ongoing doubts. These posters urge Katie to focus on her son or push Brooke and Ridge toward peace instead of fighting Steffy.

Recent developments in The Bold and the Beautiful

The recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful placed Katie in the middle of two fronts. She confronted Daphne backstage after spotting a kiss with Carter, pressing her about motives. Ridge and Eric argued over Brooke’s place in his life, while Brooke nudged Ridge to admit their bond.

At the same time, Hope weighed her part in the earlier coup and looked for a path to repair ties.

As of now, the Forrester board stays firmly in family hands, Carter remains on staff, and Katie keeps asking sharp questions. Viewers will soon learn whether her drive helps Carter or sparks fresh drama at Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

