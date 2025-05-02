“Steffy and Eric are equals”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans at odds over Forrester Creations power split

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on April 28, 2025, Brooke stole the spotlight with her showstopper appearance during the fashion show. However, Eric's decision to feature Brooke caused tension, complicating the power dynamics in Forrester Creations.

Although Steffy made it clear that she was not happy about Brooke's surprise entrance, Eric defended his choice, stating it was important for the company.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, netizens shared their opinions about the power split in Forrester Creations. While several fans stated that the company belonged to Eric, many viewers suggested that Steffy deserved a say as she had equal rights in the company.

One fan, going by the name Kim Ward McFarland, commented on Facebook:

"No, it's not! Ceo is the highest rank in the company, that's Steffy and Ridge. Steffy and Eric are equals in shares! Owners are Eric Steffy Ridge and Thomas."

A post made by a fan, saying that Steffy and Eric are equals (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Kim responded to a post made by another fan, Toni Damiano. Toni posted on Facebook on April 29, 2025, saying Eric did not need anyone's permission as Forrester Creations was managed by him.

"I think everyone has forgotten Forrester is run by Eric Forrester! He doesn't need to ask for anyone's permission," the post read.

A Facebook post about Eric (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Others commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Eric's position in the company.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Viewers continued to debate over Steffy and Eric's stake and ownership in the firm. A fan pointed out that the company belonged to Steffy as much as it did to Eric.

Fans voice their opinions about Steffy and Eric (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Steffy and Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful

In the April 28 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke captivated the attention of the audience at the fashion show. While Brooke enjoyed being in the spotlight, tensions started surfacing backstage.

Steffy confronted Taylor after getting upset by Brooke's unexpected appearance in the showstopper. Taylor said that it was an accident as they got locked in a vault, but Steffy was not convinced.

As the episode progressed, Eric stood by his position and defended his decision to feature Brooke in the showstopper. He explained that it was important for the legacy of Forrester Creations.

Although Steffy disagreed, she realized that the company's reputation mattered more than the drama. It was revealed that Steffy was not pleased with Eric's decision to choose Brooke as the showstopper.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on May 1, 2025. In this episode, Liam decided to keep his health condition a secret while he was staying at Steffy and Finn's place.

Although Steffy pushed Liam to admit the truth about his declining health, he did not want Hope to learn about his condition. When Hope arrived at the scene, she started getting suspicious after listening to Liam's vague excuses.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra celebrated a big moment when Ridge praised her for her success with the jewelry line. She grew closer to Will and shared a kiss with him as romance started brewing between the two of them.

Later, Carter struggled with his feelings for Hope. While Ridge tried to focus on work, Carter asked him to give Hope another shot at the company. Lastly, Steffy leaned on Finn when she feared losing him after learning the truth about his health.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

