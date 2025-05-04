The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 5 to May 9, 2025)

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful premiered in 1987 for the first time and was created by Lee and William Bell. Set in Los Angeles, the show has been a fan favorite for decades. The Bold and The Beautiful revolves around the lives of the members of the Logan, Forrester, Spencer, and Carter families, delving into the themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, feuds, and drama.

Ad

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from May 5, 2025, to May 9, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Los Angeles.

Luna will have an interaction with Finn on Sheila's insistence, and Carter Walton will await an answer from Hope Logan regarding their relationship. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester will open up about Liam Spencer to Hope.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from May 5, 2025, to May 9, 2025

1) Luna interacts with John Finn Finnegan

Ad

Trending

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, Sheila will urge Luna Nozawa to talk to Finn and try to form a relationship with him. Luna would end up meeting Finn at the cliff house, telling him how much she admires him. She will share with Finn that she felt that he would never back out of having a relationship with his own biological daughter.

Ad

She will tell him that she wishes that he would give her another chance and try to form a bond with her. Spoilers reveal that Finn will remind Luna that it would not be possible for him to have a relationship with her. This is due to what she had done to Tom Starr, Paul Hollis Hollister, and especially Steffy Forrester.

2) Carter Walton awaits an answer from Hope Logan

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, Carter Walton will spend time waiting for an answer from Hope Logan regarding the possibility of reuniting and giving their relationship another shot. Spoilers reveal that Hope might agree to give their former relationship another chance, and Carter will share that news with Daphne Rose at Forrester Creations.

Ad

Ad

Daphne may attempt to woo Carter again, urging him to move on from Hope and give a chance to their relationship. However, Carter Walton will promptly shut her down, reminding her that his reunion with Hope is inevitable.

3) Steffy Forrester gets emotional and opens up about Liam Spencer to Hope Logan

In the upcoming episodes of the soap opera, Steffy Forrester will track down Hope Logan at Brooke Logan's apartment to meet her. Hope will be surprised and taken aback, wondering why Steffy had suddenly come over to meet her. Steffy will end up crying and admit that her visit was about Liam Spencer.

Ad

Ad

Spoilers reveal that Steffy will not listen to Liam's wishes and open up to Hope regarding his inoperable brain tumor. She will share all the details with Hope, who will also end up tearing up along with Steffy. Hope will be extremely shocked upon learning the news.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More