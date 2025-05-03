The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Brooke’s world shatter, Hope consider Carter, and Luna pushing boundaries

The coming week on The Bold and the Beautiful covers every corner of the canvas. A sobering medical secret, a wavering romance, and an unrelenting newcomer collide in the stories set to air May 5–9. Viewers will move from Brooke’s living room to the cliff house and back again as characters trade tears, pleas, and ultimatums.

Everything starts when Steffy turns up at Brooke’s door close to tears. Her visit exposes Liam’s hidden struggle and triggers a domino effect that rapidly hits Brooke, Hope, and Finn. At the same time, Carter waits for a decision that could revive an old love, and Luna tests the patience of everyone standing between her and the family she wants.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview: from Brooke facing harsh truths to Hope finding Liam's illness

Brooke learns a hard lesson

Brooke’s hopes rest on Ridge, yet The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the dressmaker remains committed to Taylor, leaving Brooke heartbroken. The preview teases the “devastation” that follows when Ridge holds the line, and Brooke realizes the reunion she counted on is not coming soon.

Her pain gains a sharper edge once Steffy walks in to share Liam’s prognosis, shattering any calm Brooke managed to keep that day.

Hope weighs Carter’s offer in The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope stands in the middle of a complicated triangle that no longer includes Thomas. Carter has asked for a fresh start, Liam surprisingly supports the idea, and Daphne Rose lurks with her own agenda.

Carter holds out, telling Daphne that reconnecting with Hope is still his goal, while Hope wonders whether accepting Carter’s steady affection is the safest path forward. Liam’s endorsement adds pressure, and Daphne’s persistence adds noise, but Hope’s choice will be final.

Luna aims for Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna returns to the cliff house and corners Finn. She reminds him that a father would not turn away from his own child and predicts that he will find room in his life for her someday.

Finn pushes back, repeating that Steffy has forbidden contact after Luna’s earlier actions involving Tom, Hollis, and Steffy herself. Luna refuses to retreat, insisting that a bond still exists. Her visit leaves Finn wrestling with loyalty to his wife and concern for the young woman who calls him Dad.

Liam’s illness reaches Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam has tried to hide the inoperable brain mass that now threatens his future. He swore Finn and Steffy to silence, yet Steffy can no longer keep the burden to herself.

At Brooke’s house, she breaks down and tells Hope the truth. The confession makes Hope panic, while Brooke witnesses her daughter’s shock and Steffy’s sorrow simultaneously. Spoilers also forewarn that Liam may face another seizure, raising the stakes for everyone who cares about him.

With the secret out, Hope must decide how to support her ex‑husband without undermining the fragile peace between Steffy and Finn.

Across five days, the soap is set to deliver heartbreak, reflection, and fresh conflict. Brooke recalibrates her future, Hope tests her heart, Luna presses on, and Liam’s condition forces rival families to work together. The week of The Bold and the Beautiful promises few easy answers but plenty of reasons to keep watching.

