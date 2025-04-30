“I’ve never been entrusted with something this weighty before”: The Bold and the Beautiful star Scott Clifton talks about Liam’s fate and storyline 

The daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the United States, having first aired in 1987. The soap opera is set in Los Angeles and revolves mainly around the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.

In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, on April 23, 2025, actor Scott Clifton discussed the fate of his character, Liam Spencer, on The Bold and the Beautiful. Referring to Liam's current's storyline of being diagnosed with serious health issues, the actor said that he was thrilled at the prospect of this "powerful acting challenge." The actor also recounted his conversation with the head-writer of the soap opera, Bradley Bell about the character's fate.

“I’m really, really excited to tell this story, because I’ve never been entrusted with something this weighty before. And I’m really grateful to Brad for having enough faith in me to pull this off,” the actor shared.

Actor Scott Cliftoon talks about the fate of Liam Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful

Scott Clifton introduced the character of Liam Spencer on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful in 2010. He has been playing the character of Liam since its introduction on the show. Liam has been involved in several complicated story arcs on the show. Particularly, his love triangle between Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan has led to several complicated story arcs.

In the current storyline of the character, Liam is diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was hospitalized as his condition was getting serious, however, he escaped the hospital to meet his daughter, Kelly. When he reaches there to meet Steffy receives a call from Finn, to tell her that Liam's condition is getting worse and he might not have much time.

Recently, in an interview with Soap Opera Digest on April 23, 2025, the actor discussed his conversation with Bradley Bell. He said that he recently visited Bradley's office to discuss what's next for Liam, as all Liam does is go back and forth between the two women (Steffy and Hope) and the said the the character is becoming "unlikeable."

The actor addressed the speculations about his character may be coming to an end in the interview.

“They have this adage in acting classes where they say, ‘Don’t play the end of the scene,’ and I think there’s something to that in real life," he said.

He added further, saying:

"I also want the fans to know that whatever happens, this story is being told with such thoughtfulness and delicacy and generosity and love, from the top down. We all really, really care [about telling it right].”

When the interviewer asked if the rumors about him going back to General Hospital were true, he replied,

"No, I am not at all thinking about General Hospital or any other show. I’m just thinking about doing the best job I can do telling this story. That is what is important to me. I just want to do right by this show and this story and this storyteller — namely, Brad.”

About Scott Clifton, the actor from The Bold and the Beautiful

Scott Clifton is an American actor and vlogger, born in Los Angeles, California, on October 31, 1984. As per Soap Opera Digest, he married Nicole Lampson in 2012, and they welcomed their first child, Ford Robert Clifton, in 2016. The two announced their separation in 2023. Apart from playing the character of Liam Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, the actor has been a part of other projects like General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, One Life to Live, Undressed, and others.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can catch the latest episodes of the show on the CBS Network.

