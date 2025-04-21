Actor Scott Clifton made his daytime soap opera debut in the year 2003, starring in General Hospital. The show, officially one of the longest-running in the history of American television, first aired in 1965. Set in the fictional city of Port Charles, General Hospital delves into the lives of some of the major families.

Scott Clifton portrays the character of Dillon Quartermaine, a character introduced in the year 1992 by twins Kevin & Michael Jacobson. He took over the role in 2003 and continued until his exit in 2007.

He also introduced the character of Liam Spencer in 2010, in the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, and has continued to play the role ever since. Clifton has been a central figure on the show, with major storylines that consist of a romantic triangle, questions regarding his paternity, and many more.

Scott Clifton from General Hospital on completing several years in the daytime soap opera industry.

Scott Clifton retweeted a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by SheKnows' Soaps on April 18, 2015, reflecting on his two decades in the daytime soap opera industry. The actor retweeted the post by saying:

“Time flies when you’re… pretending to be someone else. ❤️.”

The post by SheKnows' Soaps reads:

"Twenty years ago today, soapdom was introduced to future #BoldAndBeautiful Emmy winner Scott Clifton when he made his daytime debut as Tracy's son Dillon on #GH."

Scott Clifton later joined the cast of One Life to Live as Schuyler Joplin in 2007, after his debut in General Hospital. The actor has been a part of several other projects, like Arizona Summer, Terminal Error, Underdressed, and others.

Scott Clifton as Dillon Quatermaine in General Hospital.

Scott Clifton played the Dillon Quatermaine for four years on the General Hospital from 2003 to 2007. The character was introduced when Tracy Quartermaine left Dillon at the Quartermaine mansion in the care of her parents. Shortly after, Dillon started working for Lorenzo Alcazar, a prominent villain on the soap opera General Hospital.

Scott's character on General Hospital was involved in a complex love triangle between Georgia and Lulu. While his on-and-off relationship with Georgia was a major plot in his storyline, Lulu's pregnancy with Dillon's child brought a major twist. However, Lulu ended up going for an abortion, as she knew that Dillon had feelings for Georgia.

The loss of his child left him in shock, and he wanted to date Lulu again, but she started dating Logan. By 2007, the character decided to move to L.A., which brought an end to Scott Clifton's tenure as Dillon Quatermaine on the daytime soap opera General Hospital.

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Scott Clifton introduced the character of Liam Spencer. Liam came to Los Angeles (where the soap opera is set) in search of his long-lost biological father. He suspected that he was the son of the Forrester, but to his surprise, his DNA match was Bill Spencer Jr.

Liam was also involved in several major storylines, particularly his romantic involvement with Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester. This later led to a major feud between the two. Initially, Liam was engaged to Hope, but their relationship came to an end when Hope found Liam kissing Steffy. Later, Liam married Steffy, but they eventually divorced.

However, they remarried after discovering Steffy was pregnant with Liam's child. Despite this, the two divorced again and decided to co-parent their child, Kelly.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam was in the hospital and had requested the doctors for an early discharge. Despite the doctor's orders, Liam escaped the hospital and rushed to meet his daughter, Kelly, and spent time with her.

Actor Scott was born on October 31, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, USA. In addition to his acting, he is also a vlogger. He married Nicole Lampson in 2012, and together they have one child.

