The Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Update (April 28 to May 2, 2025): Brooke’s runway bombshell, Hope’s crossroads, and Liam’s hidden illness

The week of April 28 to May 2 on The Bold and the Beautiful included emotional turmoil, strategic plotting, and relationship turbulence for the Forrester and Logan clans. Brooke Logan materialized out of thin air as the catwalk showstopper, causing public stir and new questioning of her relationship with Ridge Forrester.

Steffy Forrester's fury over Brooke's surprise return and Eric Forrester's behind-the-scenes scheming put Taylor Hayes on notice. Meanwhile, Hope Logan experienced mounting pressure on a personal and professional level.

As her Forrester job was threatened and the loyalty of Carter Walton came into question, Hope got pulled back into drama she thought was behind her. Unaware, Liam Spencer quietly battled a serious condition and opted to keep his fight under wraps for the moment on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Everything that happened on The Bold and the Beautiful from April 28 to May 2, 2025

Monday, April 28: Brooke teases a Ridge wedding as Eric gets real on The Bold and the Beautiful

After the fashion show, Taylor told Steffy that she had been trapped in the vault with Brooke, which further convinced Steffy that Brooke orchestrated her showstopping moment.

Brooke and Ridge conducted a live-streamed interview in which they intimated that Brooke could wear her gown to another wedding, maybe to Ridge. In the background, Daphne kissed Carter, and Katie saw it.

Eric confessed to Ridge, Steffy, and Taylor that he was responsible for Brooke's surprise walk, wanting to relive the past and create headlines. While Steffy felt that she was robbed, Eric insisted that Brooke rescued the day and brought back the memories of her past with Ridge.

Tuesday, April 29: Hope & Carter's breakup plot uncovered on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, back at Brooke's house, Eric and Katie prophesied that one day, Ridge would be back with Brooke. Taylor, however, battled over the media calling Brooke and Ridge the "first couple of fashion."

In the showroom, Zende questioned Daphne about why she was doing what she was doing. He also confirmed that she and Steffy were scheming to destroy Hope and Carter. Katie overheard this and afterwards confronted Daphne, alleging she was manipulating Carter.

At Forrester, Ridge fought with Eric for interfering, but Eric defended himself by saying that Ridge was supposed to be with Brooke and that he should move on from Taylor.

Wednesday, April 30: Brooke attacks, Katie tells off Daphne on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke pinned Ridge against the desk in the CEO's office and insisted on a reunion, calling herself his destiny and magnifying their runway chemistry. Ridge maintained that the moment was staged, but Brooke would not budge.

Meanwhile, Katie interrogated Daphne over her involvement in Carter and Steffy's plot. Daphne defended herself and protested that she had fallen in love. Carter burst in, and Daphne redirected, explaining she and Katie were merely discussing his best interests.

At the Logan residence, Hope admitted responsibility for the takeover fiasco and expressed support for her mother's happiness with Ridge.

Thursday, May 1: Liam lied to Hope as Steffy broke down on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam hid his diagnosis from Hope, making her believe that he was staying with Steffy and Finn due to plumbing issues. Steffy urged him to tell her the truth, but Liam was afraid of revealing his health issue to Hope. Hope sensed something was off but chose not to inquire further.

At Forrester, Carter confronted Ridge for going back on his word to keep Hope's line open. Ridge blamed Steffy, citing her disapproval. Will Spencer, meanwhile, shared a poignant moment with Electra Forrester, indicating the emergence of a new connection.

Friday, May 2: Liam's matchmaking motive and Hope's torn heart on The Bold and the Beautiful

An injured Steffy admitted to Finn that keeping Hope and Liam separated now did not make sense, given Liam's health. At the cliff house, Liam encouraged Hope to give Carter another chance and move on. Hope was touched and returned Carter's text.

At Forrester, Ridge caught Brooke and Carter discussing Hope's return. Carter made his appeal again before visiting Hope after receiving her text. When Carter arrived, he apologized and requested a second chance. Hope did not affirm her feelings but leaned into a hug, leaving the door open for a possible reunion.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

