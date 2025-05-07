The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 6, 2025):

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful first aired in 1987 and has been captivating the audience since then. Created by Lee and William Bell, the show is set in Los Angeles and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. It focuses on themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals, and revolves around the members of the Forrester, Logan, Carter, and Spencer families.

In the May 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, things took a turn in Los Angeles. Liam Spencer, who had been suffering from an inoperable brain tumor, spoke about how he wanted to make a reunion happen between Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan before his potential demise. Elsewhere, Deacon Sharpe was displeased with Carter Walton, and Daphne Rose met Will Spencer and Electra Forrester.

Everything that happened on the May 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the latest episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, Steffy Forrester and Liam Spencer met at the cliff house. Steffy had a conversation with Liam and told him that she was still hopeful that there could be a potential cure for his brain tumor, which was rendered to be inoperable.

Liam shared with Steffy how he felt that if he could end up reuniting Hope and Steffy, it would be a miracle to him. Liam felt dizzy and on the verge of collapsing, and right at that moment, John Finn Finnegan came back home.

Steffy and Finn discussed details involving the neurological team assisting Liam with his tumor and any updates that they had. Liam seemed to be aloof during the medical conversation and reiterated that he wanted to see Hope and Steffy be able to rekindle their friendship again. Liam also told them how he had plans to meet with Hope, and Steffy advised him to come clean to her regarding his health condition.

At Brooke Logan's apartment on The Bold and The Beautiful, Deacon Sharpe came and was extremely displeased to find out that Carter Walton had been trying to get back together with Hope. Deacon kept nudging and reminding Carter Walton about staying away from his daughter, and ultimately left.

However, after Carter left, Liam Spencer came over to meet Hope. Deacon started dropping hints about Liam reuniting with Hope Logan. He talked about how, despite Liam having made mistakes, he assured him that he felt that Liam had grown as a person over the last couple of years.

Deacon suggested that both of them should consider getting back together as a couple, and then proceeded to leave Hope and Liam alone. Liam shared with Hope how grateful he felt that she was a part of his life. She reassured him that Beth Spencer had told her that he would also always continue to be a part of her life and support her.

Liam got emotional and broke down during their chat, and Hope urged him to tell her what was going on. At Forrester Creations, Daphne Rose ran into Will Spencer and Electra Forrester, who were spending time with each other.

Daphne also met with Carter Walton and told him that he would have a better chance at a future with her rather than with Hope, if he chose to go back and rekindle their relationship.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

