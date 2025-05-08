“Is danger truly ahead?” — The Bold and the Beautiful star Naomi Matsuda teases rising threats for Finn and his family

Recent developments on CBS's daytime soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, suggest new challenges are on the way for the Finnegan family. Naomi Matsuda, who plays Dr. Li Finnegan on the show, teased the upcoming danger for her family in an Instagram post on April 22, 2025. She said:

Ad

"Dr. li Finnegan carefully watching Finn to make sure he makes good choices for the sake of his family…is danger truly ahead?"

As a fierce mother and protective force in Finn’s life, Li has faced more than her fair share of chaos, particularly from Sheila Carter. Additionally, the show also revealed that Luna is Finn’s daughter. With Luna's recent release from prison, fans can expect major changes in the upcoming episodes.

Ad

Trending

Read along to learn about the probable developments on the show in detail.

Naomi Matsuda hints at upcoming troubles for the Finnegan family in The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Naomi Matsuda, who portrays Dr. Li Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful, has sparked fan speculation after posting a cryptic message on Instagram. Captioning a photo of Li, Matsuda teased potential danger ahead for her family. Her words are timely, as multiple current storylines can be the reason for this trouble.

The Finnegan family has just begun to recover from past chaos, especially the trauma inflicted by Sheila Carter. However, they now face a new threat, Luna. Recently released from prison after kidnapping Steffy, Luna has been revealed to be Finn’s biological daughter.

Ad

Her presence is once again shaking the family’s foundations. Despite warnings from both Li and Steffy, Finn’s compassionate nature makes him vulnerable to being manipulated, much like he was with Sheila. If Finn allows Luna back into his life, he risks putting his family directly in harm’s way.

With Luna exhibiting the same dangerous tendencies as Sheila, Matsuda’s Li may need to step up once more to protect her loved ones, possibly at great personal cost. As tensions rise, fans can expect high-stakes drama and emotional conflict in the episodes to come.

Ad

Li Finnegan's character arc on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Li Finnegan, portrayed by Naomi Matsuda, made her first appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on August 2, 2021. Introduced as the adoptive mother of Dr. John Finnegan and wife of Jack Finnegan, Li's character quickly became integral to the show’s intricate family web.

Her initial warmth toward Steffy and excitement over meeting her grandson, Hayes, was soon overshadowed by the arrival of Finn’s biological mother, Sheila. Li’s world was further shaken when Jack confessed to being Finn’s biological father after an affair with Sheila.

Ad

Her resilience took center stage when Finn was shot and presumed dead. Unknown to all, Li secretly kept her son alive, nursing him in hiding and even forging a death certificate to protect him from Sheila.

This act of maternal defiance shocked viewers and characters alike, earning Matsuda praise and a Daytime Emmy nomination.

After a dramatic car chase and crash left Li presumed dead, her miraculous survival and return added another layer of drama. Her refusal to aid Sheila during a medical emergency, despite being a doctor, revealed just how deep her protectiveness runs.

Ad

Li remains a complex and powerful maternal figure on the show, constantly challenging the limits of loyalty and justice.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More