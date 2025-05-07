The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 8, 2025): Steffy tells Hope about Liam and Deacon meets Brooke

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful premiered for the first time in 1987 and is set in Los Angeles. The show has been a fan favorite for decades and focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Logan, Spencer, and Carter families. The Bold and the Beautiful was created by Lee and William Bell and revolves around themes of business rivalries, family drama, romance, and scandals.

In the May 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. At Brooke Logan's apartment, Hope sensed that Liam Spencer wanted to tell her something, but couldn't. So she urged him to come clean to her.

John Finn Finnegan and Steffy Forrester discussed the details of Liam's health condition. Deacon Sharpe and Brooke Logan discussed Hope and Carter Walton's relationship.

Everything that happened on the May 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the May 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer spent time with each other at Brooke Logan's apartment. Liam shared how he felt grateful that Hope was still a major part of his life. He expressed that he really was looking forward to being able to spend some time with Beth.

He assured Hope that everything was alright and he just wanted her to have a break. However, Hope seemed to be able to catch on to the fact that Liam seemed different. She questioned why he was staying at Steffy Forrester's place when Bill Spencer's mansion was much closer to his workplace.

Liam made up a story about how he had told Steffy first that he would stay with her, and John Finn Finnegan had not objected to the arrangement. During his conversation with Hope, Liam thought about how Steffy had asked him to come clean to Hope. She has urged him to tell her everything about his health and how he had an inoperable brain tumor.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester and Finn had a conversation with each other at the cliff house and discussed how she had asked Liam to tell everything to Hope. Steffy felt that it was extremely unfair that Liam was the one having to go through such a medical ordeal.

At the same time, she expressed that he needed to tell Hope the truth so that she could be there for Beth and help her out in the case of Liam's demise. Deacon Sharpe and Brooke Logan met each other at II Giardino over lunch to discuss details about Carter Walton and Hope Logan's former relationship.

Deacon tried to explain to Brooke that he was not happy with her trying to rekindle his relationship with Hope. However, Brooke did not seem to be on the same page as him. Daphne Rose met Carter Walton at Forrester Creations and tried to persuade him to get into a relationship with her and move on from Hope, but he remained unmoved.

At Brooke's apartment, Steffy Forrester went over to have a private conversation with Hope Logan after finding out that Liam had not told her the truth. Finally, Steffy broke down in front of her and revealed that Liam was dying. She explained that he had an inoperable brain tumor, from which he would not be able to recover, leaving Hope in shock.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

