The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 12, 2025): Hope and Liam reminisce while Steffy walks in on Finn having a conversation with Luna

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered back in 1987 and was created by Lee and William Bell. Set in Los Angeles, the soap focuses on the lives of the Forrester, Carter, Spencer, and Logan families. The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, romantic relationships, and scandals, and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards.

In the May 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester shared some heartfelt moments discussing Liam Spencer's inoperable brain tumor at Brooke Logan's apartment. Meanwhile, Liam Spencer and Bill Spencer had a conversation with each other while John "Finn" Finnegan made it clear to Luna Nozawa that he wanted nothing to do with her.

Everything that happened on the May 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the May 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at Brooke Logan's apartment, Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester embraced each other and shared their woes. Steffy had broken the news of Liam Spencer's inoperable brain tumor to Hope, and both of them struggled to come to terms with the diagnosis. Hope repeatedly asked Steffy why Liam had wanted to shield her from the news

Steffy made it clear that they would do everything in their power to try and find ways to save the father of their children. Hope worried about Kelly and Beth and how the two young girls would have to grow up without their beloved father. The two women supported and consoled each other.

Meanwhile, at II Giardino, Liam and Bill Spencer met over a meal. Bill apologized to his son and said that he felt guilty about how the two of them had a heated argument before Liam's fall. He told Liam that life was too short for them to waste time arguing, and he wanted to make it up to his son. Liam seemed to be on the same page as his father and assured him that things between them were alright.

Sheila Carter ended up joining both of them as well. Sheila thanked Bill for giving Luna Nozawa, her granddaughter, a second chance and for giving her refuge at the Spencer mansion. Once Sheila left, Liam and Bill continued with their conversation, and Liam said that everything that he was today was all because of Bill's efforts. The father and the son duo expressed how much they loved and valued each other.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna and John "Finn" Finnegan had a conversation with each other at the cliff house. Finn reiterated that he was not willing to bond with Luna as her biological father, but Luna insisted that the only reason he said that was because Steffy had asked him to keep his distance from her.

Luna pleaded with Finn and asked him not to let Steffy come between their relationship. However, right then, Steffy entered the house and was shocked to see Luna there.

At Brooke's apartment, Liam went over to meet Hope, and the two of them shared some emotional moments together as they reminisced about how wonderful their love had been and their daughter was. Liam promised Hope that he would be with her always, one way or another.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

