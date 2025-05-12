Who played Stephanie Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Stephanie Forrester was a popular character on CBS's daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The character was brought to life by veteran actress Susan Flannery in 1987. Stephanie quickly became the heart of the Forrester family drama.

She was the leader of the Forrester family and co-founder of Forrester Creations, often competing with rival Brooke Logan while protecting her family’s legacy. Susan's portrayal earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fan following. Stephanie’s legacy has continued to influence the show long after her exit.

Susan Flannery played Stephanie Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful

Susan Flannery at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards (Source: Getty)

Susan Flannery (born July 31, 1939) is an acclaimed American actress and director, best known for her role as Stephanie Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful (1987–2012, 2018). She began her acting career with Guns of Diablo (1965) and rose to fame as Dr. Laura Horton on Days of Our Lives (1966–1975), earning her first Daytime Emmy Award.

Her film work includes The Towering Inferno (1974), for which she won a Golden Globe Award. Flannery also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in the NBC miniseries The Moneychangers (1976). Her return to daytime television in 1987 as Stephanie Forrester brought her widespread recognition and three Daytime Emmy wins (2000, 2002, 2003).

In an interview with TV Insider on February 21, 2017, Susan denied the possibility of returning to The Bold and the Beautiful, saying:

No, and I told them that when I left. I’m very happy with my decision. No regrets. You know, part of my choosing to leave had to do with the travel. I was coming down to L.A. from Santa Barbara and living in a hotel three nights a week. Plus, everything changes in life. There comes a point when you just know it’s time to get off the stage.

She also directed episodes of the show and was twice nominated for Directors Guild of America Awards. Beyond acting, Flannery has been a strong advocate for actors’ rights, especially regarding foreign residuals. In 2010, she was ranked the #1 soap actress of all time by We Love Soaps. She adopted a daughter and was known to be in a long-term relationship with writer Fannie Flagg in the 1970s.

Stephanie Forrester's major arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful

Stephanie Forrester, matriarch of the Forrester fashion dynasty on The Bold and the Beautiful, was the mother of Ridge, Thorne, Kristen, Felicia, and Angela. Her marriage to Eric Forrester was rough because of his affairs and her own manipulation. Stephanie detested Brooke Logan, especially as Brooke became romantically involved with Stephanie’s sons, leading to violent altercations and two strokes.

Her controlling nature led to schemes like forcing a teen to abort Ridge’s child, faking a heart attack to reunite Ridge and Taylor, and even contributing indirectly to Brooke’s assault. After being exposed, she briefly left town, returned seeking redemption, and was later shot by Storm Logan.

Following Eric’s affair with Donna Logan, Stephanie was ousted from Forrester Creations and joined Jackie M Designs. She eventually returned to Forrester and helped Steffy regain company control. Later, Stephanie supported Steffy’s romantic pursuits and shared a final reconciliation with Brooke.

Stephanie was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and refused treatment to die on her own terms. Surrounded by love, she passed away in November 2012 at the Big Bear cabin, cradled in Brooke’s arms as Brooke sang her to sleep.

In an interview with TV Insider, Susan talked about her character's ending on the show, saying:

"When I told [B&B exec producer] Brad Bell I was leaving the show I said, “I only ask for one thing. Please don’t make me lie in a hospital bed and have all the actors come in, one by one, pull up a chair and go, “Okay, here’s my Emmy reel!”

She continued:

"To have Stephanie and Brooke together at the end was so right. Brad said, “You two are my great couple!” He wrote that final story with great imagination."

