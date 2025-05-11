Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 12 to May 16, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives, created by Betty and Ted Corday, first aired back in November 1965. Set in the fictional city of Salem, the daily soap follows the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family drama, scandals, and feuds are prevalent throughout.

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025, reveal that things are as dramatic as ever in Salem. Xander Kiriakis spends his time worrying about his wife, Sarah Horton Kiriakis. Meanwhile, Shawn-Douglas Brady and Steve Johnson have to deal with some roadblocks, and Philip Kiriakis meets with Kevin Lambert.

3 major developments to expect from Days Of Our Lives from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025

1) Xander Kiriakis worries about his wife, Sarah Horton Kiriakis

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, Xander Kiriakis is seen worrying about his wife, Sarah Horton Kiriakis, after she suffers from an allergic reaction. Spoilers reveal that Sarah ends up at the Salem University Hospital, and subsequently, Xander's attention is focused on his wife's medical ordeal rather than on Philip and his betrayal.

As per the spoilers, this can potentially be a good opportunity for EJ DiMera to swoop in and try and get a lead on the power play at the hospital for as long as Xander is distracted. The demand for the hospital's Versavix drug research is high in demand and EJ can potentially beat Titan Industries to the purchase.

Earlier, Xander had taken over DiMera Enterprises when the DiMera family was going through a severe crisis. This potential power grab by EJ in the upcoming week, while Xander is going through a family crisis of his own, can be payback for that ordeal.

2) Shawn Brady and Steve Johnson deal with some roadblocks

Recently, on Days of Our Lives, Shawn Brady and Steve Johnson hatched a plan together to try and steal Versavix, the life-saving drug that Bo Brady needs in order to stay alive. In the coming week's episodes, they move forward with their plan of breaking into the lab, however, they may have to face a few roadblocks along the way.

Doctor Jeffery Russell may end up abandoning the medical conference that Kayla Johnson tried to send him to earlier, and he may end up coming back to the lab. However, spoilers suggest that though Steve and Shawn are successful in breaking into the lab, they find the medicine cabinet where the Versavix is supposed to be stored empty, taking away their chance to procure Bo's only hope for now.

3) Philip Kiriakis meets Kevin Lambert

Spoilers reveal that Philip Kiriakis has a suspicious conversation with somebody on the phone and then ends up meeting with Kevin, who works at the lab alongside Doctor Jeffery Russell. Philip shares with Kevin that he wants to steal the miracle life-saving drug Versavix, which can help prevent sepsis.

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, Kevin swipes all the vials of Versavix from the trays at the lab. Spoilers reveal that amidst Philip and Kevin's panic, a lot can go wrong, and they may end up smashing all the vials in a hurry.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

