What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 12, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 12, 2025, viewers can expect a dramatic conversation between Johnny DiMera and Chanel Dupree DiMera, filled with secrets and apologies. At the same time, Kristen and Brady will have a tense argument as they clash over their feelings and their daughter Rachel.

The Days of Our Lives episode will also bring more challenges for Doug Williams III, who will get some advice from Holly Jonas. Meanwhile, trouble is still lurking, and Roman and Kate will share some important truths. With new plans starting to unfold and past mistakes being revealed, this episode is set to be full of drama.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on Monday, May 12, 2025

Brady and Kristen clash over Rachel’s therapy

Kristen and Brady will have a big argument about Rachel’s therapy. Both want what’s best for their daughter, but they don’t agree on how to handle it. Their different views will cause more tension between them.

During their fight, they’ll blame each other for not putting Rachel’s needs first. Even though they both love Rachel, their unresolved problems and different values make it hard for them to work together as parents.

Holly gives Doug a pep talk

In a more touching moment on Days of Our Lives, Holly will help Doug feel better about starting a new part of his life. Doug has been through a lot lately and isn’t sure he deserves the chance Roman gave him, but Holly will cheer him on.

Her kind words will give Doug the courage to move forward, even if he’s unsure. However, there’s still danger around, as the criminals who want money from Doug are secretly watching him and Holly. This hidden threat will bring some suspense to an otherwise hopeful scene.

Roman and Kate share confessions

Roman and Kate will open up about what happened the night EJ was shot, but they won’t say they were the ones who did it. They’ll share some secrets they’ve been hiding, which will help explain more about that night.

Even though it’s clear they didn’t shoot EJ, what they say might point to someone else. Their confessions will add to the mystery and keep viewers curious about what really happened.

Johnny apologizes to Chanel

Johnny DiMera on Days of Our Lives will try to make things right with Chanel Dupree DiMera after she asked him if he was involved in EJ’s shooting. Johnny feels bad about what happened, especially since he once threatened EJ with a gun.

Even though he says he didn’t shoot EJ, the questions around that night have made things tough between him and Chanel. In this episode, Johnny will apologize and tell Chanel he didn’t fire the shot, even if he had a reason to. His version of the story will make the mystery even more complicated.

Philip’s secret plan

Philip Kiriakis will start a secret plan that could affect the people around him in a big way. He might be trying to get a life-saving drug for Bo Brady, but his actions could mess up what Shawn Brady and Steve Johnson are already working on.

As Philip tries to help on his own, he may cause problems without meaning to. His secret plan will add more mystery and keep viewers wondering what will happen next.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More