Days of Our Lives recap (April 29, 2025): Johnny ends the adoption, and Doug flees again

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 29, 2025, Chanel was heartbroken when Johnny said he wasn’t sure about the adoption. Her emotional plea didn’t change his mind, upsetting both her and Sophia. Tate tried to comfort Sophia as everything fell apart.

At the Kiriakis mansion on Days of Our Lives, Doug was almost left unnoticed but caught by Philip, who agreed to stay quiet. Maggie confronted Philip for betraying the family, while Sarah and Xander struggled with their own secrets.

Meanwhile, Maggie encouraged Julie to consider forgiving Doug. Holly saw Tate and Sophia together, raising her doubts. Doug disappeared again as danger closed in, and Xander and Philip’s business partnership neared collapse.

Chanel pleads, Johnny walks away, and an adoption falls apart

Chanel was excited to share adoption news, but Johnny admitted he wasn’t sure he could go through with it. He told her his doubts came from within, as he feared he’d be a bad father like EJ. Chanel begged him to believe in himself, saying he had a good heart, but Johnny couldn’t shake his fear.

Earlier, Sophia met Tate in the square to talk about the prom and the baby. They hugged, and Holly walked up right then. Sophia said they were just celebrating the adoption and her birthday, but Holly didn’t look convinced. Tate seemed nervous and unsure of what to say.

As Chanel grew more upset, she asked, “What about what I need?” Just then, Tate and Sophia arrived with a baby scrapbook, after which Johnny ended the adoption. Sophia broke down and ran off with Tate, while Chanel was left heartbroken.

Doug overhears, hides, and disappears again

Doug was hiding in Holly’s room when he overheard Maggie and Philip arguing. As he tried to sneak out, Philip caught him. Philip chose not to tell anyone, but warned he wouldn’t cover for him either.

Doug ran off to make a job interview but ended up back in the square, nearly homeless. A phone call confirmed his enemies knew where he was. Later, Holly returned with pizza and found only a note stating Doug had vanished again.

Maggie confronts Philip, encourages Julie to forgive

Maggie scolded Philip for lying about Victor’s inheritance. Later at the hospital on Days of Our Lives, she gave a donation and urged Julie to forgive Doug. Julie was still angry and grieving Doug and his grandson, unsure she could forgive. Maggie reminded her that forgiveness doesn’t mean forgetting, and some people deserve another chance.

They ended the talk with a hug, and Julie seemed a bit more open. Maggie then saw Sarah, who admitted she wasn’t ready to tell Xander the truth about Philip. She said she’d rather move forward and keep the secret.

Xander and Philip clash again

At Titan on Days of Our Lives, Philip tried to apologize to Xander, but Xander wasn’t having it. He didn’t trust Philip after everything that had happened. Philip reminded him they were still co-CEOs and that firing him could ruin their big business deal. Xander backed off for now but warned Philip his days were numbered. The rivalry was far from over.

