Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in April 2025

April 2025 has been a mad month for Days of Our Lives, with the cast list in constant flux. The soap delivered non-stop surprises from dramatic returns of old favorites to new recasts that will shake up family dynamics, and emotional goodbyes to fan favorites.

Ad

Veteran faces like Alison Sweeney (Sami), Louise Sorel (Vivian), and Kyle Lowder (Rex) returned in guest roles, while casting announcements confirmed even more upcoming changes, including a long-awaited teen recast for Arianna Horton.

Meanwhile, dramatic exits, like Tamara Braun's Ava Vitali and the end of Stephen A. Smith's most recent run as Brick, kept emotions high. Also, new additions like Dr. Jeffrey Russell (Michael Dietz) and recasting like Rachel Black (Alice Halsey) portend massive storylines yet to unfold on Days of Our Lives.

Ad

Trending

Complete list of comings and goings in April 2025 on Days of Our Lives

Returns/Newbies on Days of Our Lives

1) Alison Sweeney as Sami Brady

Ad

Alison Sweeney returned big-time when fiery family matriarch Sami Brady arrived back in Salem. Sami appeared sporadically, dropping by Rafe (Galen Gering), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Belle (Martha Madison), Johnny (Carson Boatman), and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Her comeback served as a reminder of why Sami is the show's most dynamic, most explosive personality.

2) Louise Sorel as Vivian Alamain

Louise Sorel again portrayed the notorious Vivian Alamain. Vivian's return was all about regaining lost power at any cost, going after old foes, and causing havoc for the DiMera clan. Her scenes with Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier), Xander (Paul Telfer), Gabi (Cherie Jimenez), and others kept the fire burning brightly during her time.

Ad

Ad

3) Michael Dietz as Dr. Jeffrey Russell

Michael Dietz will debut as Dr. Jeffrey Russell on the April 30 episode as a new doctor during this week's dilemma with Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). A soap opera vet from Guiding Light, Port Charles, and The Bold and the Beautiful, Dietz's newbie adds short-term, high-wire medical tension to the hospital episodes with Mary Beth Evans' Kayla.

4) Stacy Haiduk as Susan Banks

Stacy Haiduk's Susan Banks returned once more in late April. Her offbeat, endearing personality and psychic "vibes" were always popular with fans. Susan spoke with son EJ and grandson Johnny. Her recurring appearances still provide some lightness during the darker DiMera family intrigue.

Ad

5) Maggie Carney as Rita

Ad

Maggie Carney came back as Rita, DiMera Enterprises' competent assistant. She was featured in scenes alongside Dan Feuerriegel's EJ and involved in corporate dealings that will have an impact on upcoming DiMera plots on Days of Our Lives.

6) Kennedy Garcia as Felicity Greene

Kennedy Garcia will return as Felicity Greene on April 30. Featuring in scenes with her on-screen sister, Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) and Chanel (Raven Bowens), Felicity added emotional depth to family-driven storylines.

Ad

7) Marissa Reyes as Arianna Horton

In the month's biggest casting news, Marissa Reyes was cast as the new teen Arianna Horton, daughter of Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez).

A graduate of Juilliard Complete Singer/Actor Program and an alumna of UCLA TV/Film Summer Institute, Reyes will debut in May. The character, previously in New Zealand, returns to Salem quite differently, ready to make her mark.

8) Alice Halsey as Rachel Black

Ad

Alice Halsey plays Rachel Black in the soap (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Rachel Black, daughter of Brady's (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen's (Stacy Haiduk), was recast with Alice Halsey. The new young actress, whose credits include Lessons in Chemistry and Kindergarten: The Musical, officially debuted on April 24 on Days of Our Lives. Rachel has long been a central figure in custody battles, and this new take brings new issues to her parents.

Ad

9) Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera

Even though he has not yet made his debut, Days of Our Lives revealed Tony DiMera will be back, brought to life by seasoned actor Thaao Penghlis, shortly. Penghlis, who has been a seasoned actor since 1981, will reoccupy his position within the cutthroat DiMera clan later this year, adding more to already convoluted family rivalries.

10) George DelHoyo as Orpheus

George DelHoyo also returned to play the villainous Orpheus in April. This culted bad boy who terrorized Salem's favorite citizens, Orpheus, returned to battle Marlena and Steve.

Ad

His chilling ruthlessness and mastery of mind games make each appearance unforgettable, and always leave viewers wondering what destruction he'll bring next.

11) Tina Huang as Melinda Trask

Tina Huang returns once more as Salem's gruff, sometimes morally flexible DA, Melinda Trask. Melinda was spotted going head-to-head with Kristen and Gabi, which implies courtroom drama is brewing in town.

Whether she's prosecuting Salem's bad guys or playing by her own rules, Melinda is an interesting character who keeps things engaging for Salem's movers and shakers.

Ad

Exits on Days of Our Lives

1) Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

Tamara Braun's on-camera exit as Ava Vitali was the culmination of a sizzling storyline. Joining Days of Our Lives initially in 2008, Braun's Ava has teetered between villain and victim from the very beginning.

Having reunited with son Tripp, Ava elected to leave Salem for Hong Kong, ending her most recent tenure on a sweetly bittersweet note. Braun announced on social media, reminding fans that, while Ava is off for the moment, the character can always come back when least expected.

Ad

Ad

2) Kyle Lowder as Rex Brady

Kyle Lowder concluded his latest run as Rex Brady in late April. Rex has been a fixture of the Brady family for years and a brilliant doctor whose personal life often spirals into chaos.

After dramatic scenes with parents Kate and Roman, Rex once again left Salem quietly, leaving behind unresolved romantic and family issues that could boil over again in the future on Days of Our Lives.

Ad

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More