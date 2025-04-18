Who is Orpheus on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Days of Our Lives has had its fair share of unforgettable villains, and Orpheus is definitely one of the most notorious. Originally named Milo Harp, he started as an agent with the International Security Alliance (ISA) before turning into a dangerous enemy.

Actor George DelHoyo first stepped into the role in 1986, and his chilling performance quickly made Orpheus one of the most iconic bad guys in DOOL history.

Orpheus’s dark turn began after the tragic death of his wife during a mission. Overcome with grief and rage, he blamed John Black (then believed to be Roman Brady) and set out on a mission of revenge.

Although he's spent time behind bars, Orpheus has a way of coming back stronger—and more ruthless—each time. No matter how many times he disappears, he always seems to find a way to bring chaos back to Salem.

Days of Our Lives: A glimpse at Orpheus' character

As mentioned above, Orpheus' descent into wickedness started when Roman Brady accidentally shot his wife, Rebecca. Following the incident, Orpheus resigned from the ISA and started plotting his revenge on Roman. Despite it being an accident, he believed it was a deliberate killing.

In 1986, Orpheus set his revenge plan in motion with a dramatic showdown against Roman (who was actually John Black at the time) in Sweden. As part of his twisted scheme, Orpheus kidnapped Roman’s wife, Marlena, hoping to manipulate Roman into doing exactly what he wanted.

During a tense standoff, Orpheus shot Marlena—leading Roman to believe she had been killed right in front of him. But in a cruel twist, it was actually a tranquilizer. Orpheus later revealed that he wanted Roman to feel the same heartbreak he had experienced when his own wife died in front of him.

Orpheus is portrayed by George DelHoyo on DOOL (Image via Days of Our Lives/Facebook)

Since 2016, Orpheus has made several returns to Days of Our Lives, each time stirring up trouble. He teamed up with fellow villain Clyde Weston, and the two pulled off a dramatic prison break. Afterward, Orpheus was once again believed to be dead.

But in 2020, he came back—this time with his son Christian and daughter Zoey. Orpheus and Christian worked together in their shady dealings, but things weren’t so smooth with Zoey. She blamed her dad for the path Christian had taken and didn’t want much to do with him.

Their relationship got worse when Zoey refused to defend Christian in court, which led to him being sent to prison. Orpheus felt betrayed and snapped, going so far as to physically attack and threaten his own daughter.

Years later, Orpheus resurfaced in Salem, ready for more trouble. In March 2025, it was revealed that he escaped prison and had set up a nuclear facility.

More about Days of Our Lives star George DelHoyo

George DelHoyo on Days of Our Lives (Image via Days of Our Lives/Facebook)

George DelHoyo was born on November 23, 1953. During the 1970s, he began performing in New York under the name George Deloy. His first big break was the role of Kyle Nunnery in the Broadway musical, The Robber Bridegroom (1976).

In 1978, the actor moved to Los Angeles and became a contract player for Universal Studios. Some of his notable work includes roles in The Eddie Capra Mysteries, The Seekers, Star of the Family, Generations, and of course, Days of Our Lives.

Orpheus also had recurring roles on shows like St. Elsewhere, L.A. Law, Nine to Five, Beverly Hills 90210, Walker, Texas Ranger, Home Improvement, Cheers, Frasier, and Superman: The Animated Series.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.

