Days of Our Lives recap (April 17, 2025): Marlena faces Orpheus with the hope of finding John

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 17, 2025, Xander's world fell apart when Vivian told him the truth. Victor’s will was a fake, and she forged it. He was furious, while Sarah grew more anxious about her own secret. Their family was barely holding together.

Ad

Sarah finally told Maggie the truth about the forged letter. She was scared of losing Xander and Victoria. Maggie gave her tough advice about staying honest and protecting their family. Meanwhile, Marlena and Steve worked with the ISA to find John. Orpheus offered information in exchange for a favor, but played games.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Vivian drops the bomb on Xander

At the beginning of the Days of Our Lives episode, Xander was surprised when Vivian showed up at his new office at DiMera. He thought she came to cause trouble, but instead, she dropped a bombshell. She told him the letter from Victor, which made Xander the heir, was fake, and she had forged it.

Ad

At first, Xander didn’t believe her. He thought it was just another lie, like what Theresa did last year. But Vivian proved it by copying Victor’s signature perfectly and repeating the letter word for word. Xander started to realize she was telling the truth.

Then Vivian admitted she forged the letter because she was left out of Victor’s will. She also told Xander that Philip helped cover it up. “Your brother betrayed you,” she said. The shock hit Xander hard.

Ad

Ad

Sarah’s secret unravels with Maggie

At the Kiriakis mansion on Days of Our Lives, Sarah struggled with guilt as she spoke to Victor’s portrait. When Maggie came in and mentioned Vivian’s strange goodbye note, Sarah nearly confessed. After Maggie pushed, Sarah finally admitted she was hiding a big secret from Xander.

She told Maggie she knew the letter was fake and that Vivian and Philip planned it. Sarah said she stayed quiet to protect her family and keep Xander from breaking down. Maggie wasn’t angry. She understood Sarah acted out of love and even said hiding the truth might have kept the family together, for now.

Ad

The fallout begins at home

The emotions ran high when Xander came home, angry and heartbroken. Sarah tried to talk to him, but he wouldn’t listen. “I don’t want to believe it, but I think I was just betrayed in the worst possible way,” he said. He didn’t say it directly, but it was clear he suspected Sarah. The moment ended with heavy tension between them. Xander’s trust was broken, and Sarah knew the worst was yet to come.

Ad

Ad

Marlena defies orders to follow her heart

In Estonia on Days of Our Lives, Marlena and Steve worked with the ISA to find John. The agency learned that “Rosebud” referred to an arms deal site near Latvia. Marlena wasn’t cleared to see Orpheus, so she pretended to be his psychiatrist.

Orpheus gave vague clues and asked Marlena to help his son, Christian, get custody of his grandson. In return, he promised answers about “Rosebud.” But Marlena realized he had misled her on purpose.

Ad

She went back to see him alone. Orpheus said John was alive and offered to take her to him if she helped him escape. But then John walked in. A flashback showed Marlena had given Orpheus’ note to Steve, and the ISA had tracked John to Minsk.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More