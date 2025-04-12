Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from April 14 to 18, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives will see emotions running high as the characters have major confrontations. Sami's past will come back to haunt her, leading to intense moments with Rafe and Kate. Meanwhile, Marlena and Steve will take on their old enemy, Orpheus, as Vivian will cause problems for Philip and Gabi. The episodes will also see Kristen facing pushback, while Melinda will get a serious warning.

Ad

In the earlier episodes, Sami and Johnny discussed her history with EJ as well as the pain she went through. She explained how therapy helped her understand her issues, and her honesty touched Johnny. At the same time, Chanel was shocked when she learned the truth about EJ and began to question her relationship with Johnny.

Over at the Kiriakis mansion, Vivian demanded her share of DiMera and warned Kate and Philip to help her get rid of Xander or she would reveal their secrets. Sarah almost told Xander the truth again but got called away.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Rex noticed Kate’s missing gun and grew suspicious. Things got intense when Johnny remembered holding Roman’s gun, adding new questions to the mystery of who shot EJ.

Ad

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 14 to 18, 2025

Monday, April 14: Unfinished business and bitter truths

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sami and Rafe keep running into each other, bringing back old feelings and unfinished business. Johnny talks about how hurt he has been, and Chanel is right there to support him.

Ad

Roman asks Kate some tough questions she doesn’t want to answer. Xander gets angry about something he's keeping to himself. Meanwhile, Vivian tells Philip exactly what she wants from him

Tuesday, April 15: Lines drawn and loyalties tested

Javi finds himself in a tough spot when he tries to stand up for Leo, but Sami’s not having it. Jada has a serious talk with Stephanie about her problems with Rafe. JJ isn’t sure if he should reach out to Gabi, and Kristen and Xander have a fight that shows their partnership is falling apart.

Ad

Ad

Wednesday, April 16: Demands, drama, and devastation

In the middle of the week episode Days of Our Lives, Maggie lays down the law with Philip, giving him orders he can’t ignore. Kristen tells Xander what she wants, but he refuses to go along. Jada stands up for herself and talks directly with Rafe. Sami and Kate have an uncomfortable chat filled with subtle digs. When Gabi lashes out at JJ, it might be the end of their relationship.

Ad

Thursday, April 17: Shockwaves and Showdowns

Vivian catches Xander off guard with a shocking secret, reminding everyone that she always has something up her sleeve. Sarah tells Maggie something upsetting, and it hits Maggie hard. Stephanie isn’t sure what to do, so she asks her mom, Kayla, for advice. Meanwhile, Marlena and Steve face off with Orpheus in a tense and dramatic showdown that’s been building for years.

Ad

Friday, April 18: Reckonings and Realizations

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Rafe opens up to Sami, and their old feelings start to come back. This might be the start of something new between them. Melinda gets a warning from two cops that leaves her nervous and unsure what to do next. Xander blows up at Philip, making his anger very clear. And things explode between Vivian and Gabi in a heated fight that ends the week with a bang.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More