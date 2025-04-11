Days of Our Lives spoilers: Vivian makes a power play, Chanel suspects Johnny and Sami defends her love

Opportunistic power-grabbing will be at play in Days of Our Lives' upcoming episode on April 11, 2025. In the wake of EJ DiMera's shootout resulting in his coma, many of his enemies make it to the suspects list, including his son, Johnny DiMera, as his wife Chanel fears. On the other hand, Belle Black realizes her love for EJ at this moment, leading to ex-wife Sami Brady's displeasure.

Elsewhere, the Kiriakis family wants to make a manipulative business takeover of the DiMera business now. However, Vivian Alamain arrives to grab her share.

The previous episodes found EJ shot, and his limp body was discovered by Chad DiMera, who arranged to send him to the hospital. JJ Deveraux started the investigation with his colleague, Shawn Brady, as they searched for Kristen DiMera.

Meanwhile, Philip Kiriakis continued his charade of being Xander Kiriakis's co-CEO and collaborator, while Sarah, Stephanie, and Alex helped keep the secret of the forged letter. Xander deemed this the right time for a hostile takeover of DiMera Enterprises.

Relationship complications will continue on Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing since November 1965.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Vivian is back

On Thursday's episode, dated April 10, 2025, Vivian Alamain dropped in as Philip Kiriakis was celebrating with his mother, Kate Roberts-Brady. Vivian demanded to celebrate with them since she orchestrated the forged letter plan that landed the huge victory on Philip's lap.

The next episode will likely find Vivian laying claim to the success of Titan's takeover of DiMera. She may also demand money or position and power, as she thinks they are rightfully hers, leaving Philip and Kate stunned.

However, they may not be in a position to refuse Vivian outright since she will threaten to expose Philip's secret to Xander Kiriakis and Kate's truth to Roman Brady. As such, the mother-son duo must plan smartly to dislodge Vivian.

Days of Our Lives: Chanel worries about Johnny

It has been a couple of days since EJ DiMera was shot, and so far, no suspect has been identified. As such, everyone holding a grudge against EJ could be a potential suspect. This situation may leave the Salem residents distrustful of each other.

This is exactly what Chanel Dupree DiMera might feel about her husband, Johnny DiMera. Since she knows how hurt Johnny was to discover his conception story, she supports him through his pain. However, after the adoption plan fell through because of EJ again, and then EJ was shot, Chanel wonders whether Johnny had a role in it.

On Friday's Days of Our Lives episode of April 11, 2025, Chanel may open up to her mother, Paulina Price, when the latter wants to know what is bothering her. While Chanel may want to lay her worries before her mother, she may reconsider sharing her doubts about Johnny.

Days of Our Lives: Sami explains her love for EJ

April 10, 2025, saw Johnny DiMera visit his father's bedside, where his mother, Sami Brady, was already present. He found Sami telling the comatose EJ that she fell in love with him and that she needed to explain that to their son, Johnny. As such, he asked his mother to explain since this was her opportunity.

The next episode will move the story along, as actor Alison Sweeney's Sami will defend her actions and feelings for EJ. She may not downplay EJ's crimes but will claim to witness changes in him, including feeling remorseful. Moreover, she hopes to see EJ and their marriage from her perspective.

Other story arcs involve Sarah's guilt and Rex's concern about the gun in Kate's possession. Catch the drama on Days of Our Lives as Sami opens up about her love for EJ, and Vivian corners Philip.

