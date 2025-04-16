Days of Our Lives recap (April 16, 2025): Kristen threatens Xander, Vivian stirs up trouble for Philip

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on April 16, 2025, Kristen threatened Xander with a gun, while Vivian caused trouble for Philip and Maggie. At the same time, Rafe and Jada’s relationship started to fall apart.

Ad

JJ questioned Gabi about EJ’s shooting, and Sami told Kate about her night with Rafe, making him a possible suspect. Later, Sami and Kristen ran into each other and shared their own theories.

Maggie came home to find chaos, while Philip struggled to deal with Vivian. Xander stood up to Kristen, leading to a major clash. And as one romance crumbled, another one began to heat up.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Vivian turns Philip’s world upside down

Philip was finishing a tense call about Melinda’s firing when Maggie came home. She walked in just as Vivian showed up, fresh out of prison and full of demands. Vivian wanted breakfast, control over Philip, and money, plus interest, for a debt he owed her.

Ad

Philip tried to reason with her, warning she’d go back to jail if she exposed their secrets. But Vivian didn’t care. She left for the Salem Inn but made it clear she wasn’t done causing trouble.

Kristen pulls a gun on Xander

At DiMera Enterprises on Days of Our Lives, Kristen angrily confronted Xander for helping take her down. She pointed a gun at him and told him to call Mr. Shin to undo it.

Ad

Ad

But Xander stood firm and reminded her that her daughter Rachel was on the line. Kristen backed down, and Xander threw away her nameplate, kicking her out. Kristen left furious, promising payback and warning that both Philip and Xander would lose everything.

JJ accuses Gabi of shooting EJ

At the station on Days of Our Lives, JJ shocked Gabi by accusing her of shooting EJ. Gabi was furious, saying she had no reason to hurt him. But JJ listed her access to a gun, a weak alibi, and the chance to do it. He said he had stopped by her house that night, and no one was home.

Ad

Gabi changed her story, saying she went to the square. A flashback showed her with a gun near the DiMera house. JJ kept pressing, and Gabi snapped, accusing him of bias. She ended the conversation and told him to speak to her lawyer.

Ad

Sami and Kate debate possible suspects

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Kate called Lucas and said he was safe since EJ was in a coma and that she hadn’t shot him. Sami arrived and mentioned she spent the night with Rafe, which surprised Kate, since he’s engaged. Sami brushed it off, but Kate thought it might matter.

They discussed the suspects, and Sami suggested Kristen, while Kate thought Rafe looked guilty. Things got tense when Kate brought up Johnny’s anger at EJ. Sami defended him, but started to worry.

Ad

Rafe and Jada’s relationship crumbles

Rafe confronted Jada at Small Bar after finding her blouse at Shawn’s place. Jada was shocked and explained she had just crashed there after drinking too much. But Rafe didn’t believe her, even as she begged him to trust her.

Then Rafe admitted he slept with Sami. Jada was heartbroken and called out the double standard. While Rafe wanted another chance, Jada walked out.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More