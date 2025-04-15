Days of Our Lives recap (April 15, 2025): Kristen pulls a Gun, Sami sparks chaos, and Gabi becomes the prime suspect

In the recent episode of Peacock's Days of Our Lives aired on April 15, 2025, Kristen was shocked to find out she’d been fired as DiMera CEO. She stormed into her old office and ended up pointing a gun at Xander. Melinda also lost her job amid the chaos.

Rafe and Sami woke up together after rekindling their romance, surprising Javi. Sami said her life was still in Italy. Jada, staying with Stephanie, finally texted Rafe, hoping to fix things, but he saw the message after things got complicated.

Gabi worried about losing her job and being blamed for EJ’s shooting. Sami and Leo argued over the past, and JJ told Gabi they needed to talk as she looked shaken when she realized she was now a suspect.

Kristen learns she’s been fired and wants revenge

Melinda woke Kristen with some Sweet Bits pastries, but the sweet moment didn’t last. She told Kristen she was no longer CEO of DiMera after the Titan takeover. Kristen was furious and demanded answers.

Shawn and JJ arrived with an update that Kristen’s gun didn’t match the bullet found in EJ, but they couldn’t rule her out. Kristen tried to leave but was held back briefly. Melinda’s attitude pushed the detectives to let her go with her gun. Kristen left, furious and ready to fight back.

Kristen storms DiMera and Xander fires Trask

Kristen barged into her old office on Days of Our Lives, but Melinda tried to stop her. Xander showed up and called it his office now. That’s when Kristen realized she was being replaced. Melinda tried to defend Kristen, but Xander fired her as well. After Trask left, Kristen pulled out her gun and pointed it at Xander, ready to take back what she believed was hers.

Rafe and Sami rekindle their connection

Javi walked into Rafe’s place on Days of Our Lives and found him and Sami in bed. After an awkward intro, he left quickly. Sami joked she wasn’t embarrassed this time, and Rafe said their night wasn’t about Jada.

Sami reminded him she lived in Italy and invited him to come. Rafe turned her down, thinking she knew he would. They shared a sweet moment before she went for breakfast, following which Jada texted Rafe to meet at the small bar

Jada confronts Stephanie

Jada told Stephanie about Rafe kicking her out after learning she slept with Shawn. She still loved him, but didn’t know what to do. Stephanie said Rafe’s anger showed he still cared. Jada texted him but got no answer. Stephanie told her to go to Small Bar anyway. Jada agreed, ready to give it one more try.

Sami stirs up the Hernandez household

Leo and Gabi argued over breakfast, with Leo teasing that Gabi might lose her job and could’ve shot EJ until Kristen became the suspect. Javi walked in, still shocked, and told them Rafe had slept with his ex-wife. When Leo realized it was Sami, he turned pale.

Sami walked in cheerfully, and everyone joked about Ari’s summer before Rafe arrived. Later on Days of Our Lives, Sami and Leo had a tense conversation. She warned Javi about Leo’s past, but Javi remained indifferent. Sami threw a few more jabs before leaving.

Gabi becomes the new suspect

Shawn and JJ went over the case again. With Kristen cleared, Gabi became their top suspect. JJ called her in and told her the news. She looked rattled, knowing trouble was ahead. Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Jada waited alone at the Small Bar. Just when she was about to give up, Rafe walked in.

