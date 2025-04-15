Days of Our Lives spoilers: Kristen drops a bomb on Xander, JJ doubts Gabi and Rafe gets caught in a love tangle

Misunderstandings and secrets cause havoc on Days of Our Lives as EJ DiMera's shootout brings back Sami Brady to town. While Rafe Hernandez finds himself entangled with his present love, Jada Hunter, and his past with Sami, Rafe's sister, Gabi Hernandez, faces accusations from her boyfriend. Elsewhere, Xander Kiriakis has a faceoff with Kristen DiMera over his takeover of her company.

The previous Days of Our Lives episode found Rafe mulling over Jada and Shawn's ongoing affair. He disclosed the same to Sami when she visited him. The two reminisced about old times and ended up kissing each other. After that, Sami visited Roman Brady and had a reunion with him and Kate Roberts.

Meanwhile, Johnny returned home and opened up about his meeting with his mother to Chanel. Although doubting Johnny about EJ's shootout, Chanel remained calm and supportive of her husband's emotional turmoil. Elsewhere, Xander spotted Vivian Alamain in the Kiriakis mansion and created a furor. Vivian informed him that Philip Kiriakis invited her to stay. In response, he acquiesced and went off to inform Maggie Horton-Kiriakis.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives remains a long-running American daily soap airing since November 1965. The NBC-Peacock soap presents the relationship dynamics among the residents of the fictional Salem city.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Kristen and Xander have a violent faceoff

Recently, Kristen DiMera was taken into police custody for interrogation as a prime suspect in her cousin, EJ DiMera's shootout. However, her gun does not match the bullet that injured EJ. As such, she will be let go free.

The next episode will find her stunned to realize that the Kiriakis brothers have used this opportunity to take over her family business. As she discovers that she is not the CEO of DiMera Enterprises, she will likely burst into Xander Kiriakis's room. Unlike Gabi Hernandez, Kristen will not take this business acquisition lying down.

The episode may see Kristen and Xander have a confrontation. While Xander will inform her that she no longer calls the shots in this office and may show her the door, a furious Kristen may threaten him with dire consequences and vow to take revenge.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi reacts to JJ's probe

JJ Deveraux, the investigating officer, had been uncertain about Gabi Hernandez's involvement in EJ's shootout. Since Kristen DiMera was the prime suspect, he and Shawn Brady concentrated on her. However, with the ballistic results likely to exonerate Kristen, the other suspects will be reconsidered.

As such, JJ will start doubting Gabi again. He will likely question her whereabouts and movements on the fatal night. However, she will realize that he is suspecting her of shooting EJ DiMera and will lash out at him. She will suggest they break up since there is no trust between them.

Days of Our Lives: Rafe faces a romantic tug-of-war

Recently, Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter broke up after Jada confessed to her brief rebound passion with Shawn Brady. Rafe responded with hurt and the incredulous demand that Jada should have recognized that Arnold Feniger was not Rafe.

A despondent Rafe unburdened his situation to Sami Brady on Monday's episode, dated April 14, 2025. The two ended up kissing each other before moving on.

The story arc involving Rafe, Sami, and Jada is likely to get complicated in the future. While Sami will be busy reconnecting with people around town, Rafe may continue to worry about Jada and Shawn's closeness at work.

Meanwhile, when Jada gets talking with her friend Stephanie Johnson, she will show confidence about getting Rafe back in her life. However, she is so far unaware of Sami's return. Moreover, her prediction is incorrect, as the soap's preview shows Rafe and Sami giving in to passion sometime later in the week.

Catch the upcoming episode of April 15, 2025, as Kristen and Xander fight on Days of Our Lives.

