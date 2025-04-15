Days of Our Lives recap (April 14, 2025): Sami kisses Rafe, Shawn confesses, and Vivian’s return shakes up Salem

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 14, 2025, Rafe confronted Shawn about his night with Jada. Shawn tried to explain, but Rafe was heartbroken and began to suspect it wasn’t a one-time mistake. Meanwhile, Sami visited the family and shared new concerns.

Johnny, still shaken by EJ’s shooting, opened up to Chanel about his mixed feelings toward his father. Chanel offered support as Johnny processed his emotions. Elsewhere, Roman and Kate dealt with their own doubts and suspicions.

Vivian’s return surprised Xander and Philip, while Paulina balanced her mayor duties with concern over the investigation.

As secrets on Days of Our Lives came to light, relationships grew strained, and tension spread across Salem.

Shawn, Rafe, and Jada’s emotional triangle

Shawn took Rafe to his place to explain, but things quickly turned into a heated argument. Rafe accused Shawn of using Jada, but Shawn said he truly cared for her. When pressed, Shawn admitted he had feelings for Jada, which pushed Rafe to his breaking point.

Spotting Jada’s blouse on the couch, Rafe realized it wasn’t just a one-time thing and left, visibly shaken.

Later, Jada came by to get her things and told Shawn that Paulina had advised her to rest. Shawn told her about Rafe’s visit.

Sami’s journey through family and doubts

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Sami talked to Sydney about EJ and then ran into Johnny. She invited him to visit Roman, but Johnny declined, saying Rafe had helped him cope. Sami was glad but didn’t press him further.

She then visited Roman, and they shared a warm moment. Roman tried to talk about EJ, but Sami was focused on checking in with Johnny.

Meanwhile, Kate and Roman worried after Rex hinted Kate could have shot EJ.

Later, Sami stopped by Rafe’s and was shocked when he told her about Jada and Shawn. She was even more stunned to learn Shawn was involved.

Rafe opened up about his heartbreak, and Sami admitted she regretted losing him before they kissed.

Johnny and Chanel’s honest conversation

At Paulina’s on Days of Our Lives, Chanel opened up about Johnny feeling distant since EJ was shot. When Johnny showed up, he told her he had a deep talk with Sami.

He admitted he was struggling with the truth about EJ and his unforgivable actions.

Chanel comforted him, saying emotions don’t always lead to bad choices. Johnny said he hated what EJ did to Sami and felt his father might have deserved what happened.

Chanel urged him to focus on healing and their relationship. They ended the night in a warm hug, finding peace in each other.

At the police station on Days of Our Lives, Paulina questioned Jada about the case. While they waited on ballistics, Jada named Kristen as the top suspect.

Paulina pushed for a clearer answer, but Jada said they needed proof. Paulina also told Jada to take care of herself, hinting her emotions might be getting in the way.

Vivian’s disruption and secrets at the Kiriakis Mansion

Xander was shocked when Vivian showed up, saying she was moving in. He tried to kick her out, but she claimed Philip had invited her. Xander pressed for answers, and Philip admitted she was emotionally blackmailing him by playing the mother card.

Since Philip owned part of the house, Xander had no choice but to let her stay. He warned he would tell Maggie everything. After Xander left, Vivian and Philip talked in private about a fake letter and hinted they were hiding something much darker, maybe even murder.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

