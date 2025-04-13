Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 14 to 18, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives first aired on American daytime television in November 1965, and has received many Daytime Emmy Awards since then for its storylines and character arcs.

The show was created by the couple Betty and Ted Corday and focuses on themes of romance, family feuds, and scandals. Days Of Our Lives revolves around the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

Spoilers reveal that the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives will have a lot of intense dramatic moments. Sami and Rafe Hernandez will reconnect, Maggie will have issues with Vivian, and JJ Deveraux will confront Gabi Hernandez, expressing his suspicion about her being the person who had shot at EJ DiMera.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from April 14, 2025, to April 18, 2025

1) Rafe Hernandez and Sami, the former lovers, reconnect with a kiss

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives, two former lovers, Rafe Hernandez and Sami, will reconnect with each other and share a passionate kiss. Recently, on the show, Sami came back to Salem City. Rafe Hernandez has been suffering from a broken heart, and Sami will try to alleviate his woes.

In the beginning, Rafe might seem hesitant to get closer to Sami again, but towards the end of the coming week, he will come around to the idea. Spoilers also reveal that both Rafe and Sami may also potentially get intimate with each other soon.

2) Maggie's issues with Vivian intensify

Chaos will ensue at the Kiriakis mansion when Maggie finds out that Vivian has taken shelter there after her release from prison. She will storm up to the other floor of the house and tell Philip Kiriakis that she wants Vivian, the 'vampire', gone by the time she goes downstairs again.

Spoilers of Days Of Our Lives reveal that when Philip Kiriakis is not able to live up to the demands of Vivian, she will end up causing a lot of trouble for him, his family, and his relationship with Maggie.

Meanwhile, Vivian will go to the office and meet Xander Kiriakis and reveal to him that Victor Kiriakis was not the one who had written the letter that Philip Kiriakis found. Spoilers reveal that Vivian will expose the forgery of the letter and following that, Xander will have a huge showdown with Philip.

3) JJ Deveraux confronts Gabi Hernandez

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives, JJ Deveraux will finally have an honest conversation with Gabi Hernandez regarding the fact that he has been suspicious of her being the person who shot EJ DiMera. JJ will ask many questions to Gabi and she will eventually realize that he has been trying to understand from her answers whether or not she shot EJ.

JJ will tell her that since she had motive as well as intention to shoot EJ, along with having no proper alibi of where she was during the night of the shooting, she is a viable suspect for the crime. Gabi Hernandez will also clap back at JJ and defend herself from his accusations.

Fans can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

