Days of Our Lives preview sees Maggie issues an ultimatum, Marlena hits a wall, and Xander explodes over Victor’s letter

The Days of Our Lives storyline is awaiting an action-packed week as secrets tumble out, leading to confrontations and the past rearing its head. Judging EJ DiMera's shootout as an opportunity, the Kiriakis brothers take over the DiMera business.

However, they have Vivian Alamain returning to ask for her rightful share, leading to Maggie Kiriakis's wrath and Vivian's disclosure of a secret. Elsewhere, Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson's search results in a dead-end, forcing them to retreat. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate the shooting incident with more residents returning to town.

The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw chaos reign Salem after EJ's shootout as multiple people made it to the suspects list. While investigating officer JJ Deveraux questioned Kisten DiMera, Chanel DiMera suspected her husband, Johnny DiMera, and Rex suspected his mother, Kate Roberts.

Meanwhile, Philip Kiriakis forged a letter to claim partial ownership of Titan with Xander Kiriakis. Together, they took over the DiMera family's business, as Xander's wife, Sarah, scrambled to hide the secret.

More confusion and conspiracies are expected from Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running American daily soaps, airing since November 1965.

Days of Our Lives: Maggie gives a stern warning

After the Kiriakis brothers took over the DiMera business, Vivian Alamain arrived from her prison term to claim her share of the treasure, considering it her right. She put up in the Kiriakis mansion something Maggie Kiriakis was not aware of.

The upcoming episodes will find Maggie losing her cool after finding Vivian, who she called a "vampire", in town, and in her house. She will likely issue a warning to Philip Kiriakis to make sure that Vivian left the house. However, Philip will be unable to convince Vivian to leave.

Vivian, on the other hand, will have more sinister plans to put into action. She may derail and expose Philip since she is not getting what she wants.

Days of Our Lives: Marlena's quest meets a dead-end

For weeks now, Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson have been looking for clues to get to the missing John Black, or at least know about his whereabouts. Initial clues got them to Estonia, where they fought goons and Orpheus, alongside Andrew Donovan and Paul Narita, to get the intel on John.

As they look for more intel, Steve is set to receive a phone call in the coming week, which will hint at a dead-end. As Steve suggests turning back from Estonia, Marlena will refuse to leave without answers.

As she questions Steve's giving up on John, the latter will suggest that they take a step back to strategize anew. Steve will point out that Estonia has nothing more to offer them.

Days of Our Lives: Xander has an outburst

As fans know, part of Xander Kiriakis's inheritance from Victor Kiriakis was claimed by Philip Kiriakis, who produced a forged letter, seemingly from Victor. The people who were privy to this secret were Stephanie Johnson, Philip's mother, Kate Roberts, and Xander's wife, Sarah Horton-Kiriakis, besides Vivian Alamain, who helped with the forgery.

Xander believed the letter and developed a friendly relationship with his brother and collaborator. Sarah kept quiet since she did not want this friendship to break. Stephanie told her boyfriend, Alex Kiriakis, when accused of sharing a secret with Philip. Alex became privy but disliked his position.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Vivian will visit Xander in his office to disclose part of the secret of the forged letter. This will leave Xander shaken and destroy his rapport with Philip. Meanwhile, Sarah Horton-Kiriakis will pretend to be unaware of this.

With his evil actions exposed, Philip will receive an earful from his half-brother, Xander, who will unleash his wrath at being deceived for so long.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from April 14 to 18, 2025

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to watch the unfolding drama on Days of Our Lives as the Kiriakis brothers fight and Vivian creates chaos.

