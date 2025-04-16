What to expect from today's episode of Days of Our Lives (April 16, 2025)?

Misunderstandings, mistrusts, and misgivings will make up the Days of Our Lives' storyline for April 16, 2025. On one hand, Maggie Kiriakis will take a firm stand with Philip Kiriakis, while on the other, Sami Brady and Kate Roberts will meet to share opinions openly.

Elsewhere, Gabi Hernandez and JJ Deveraux would head towards a split, while former lovers Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter make an honest attempt at dispelling opinions.

The previous episodes of this week's Days of Our Lives found Rafe unrepentant about getting intimate with Sami, leaving his family surprised. On the other hand, Jada told her best friend Stephanie Johnson how she wants to reunite with Rafe and planned to talk to him.

Elsewhere, Melinda Trask informed Kristen DiMera about her company's takeover by Titan. When, based on the ballistic reports, the police had to let Kristen go, she barged into her former office and had a showdown with Xander Kiriakis. On the other hand, with Kristen struck off the suspects list, Gabi made it back onto the said list, worrying beau JJ, who is also the investigating officer.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives continues to present the complicated story arcs of the fictional Salem residents in the long-running daily soap, airing since November 1965.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Maggie has a stern order for Philip

Recently, Vivian Alamain coerced Philip Kiriakis to let her stay at the Kiriakis mansion after she returned from prison. Philip managed to convince a furious Xander Kiriakis about this. However, Xander informed Maggie Kiriakis about the same.

Maggie will not take kindly to this arrangement since she harbors old resentment against Vivian for trying to kill her. As such, the episode for April 16, 2025, will find a livid Maggie asking Philip to throw out Vivian. While he may agree to listen to Maggie, Philip will be helpless as Vivian will remind him about the secret of the forged letter, threatening to spill it.

How long Philip manages to placate both Maggie and Vivian remains to be seen. The soap's spoilers hint at Vivian's disclosure before Xander, which suggests that Philip may not keep his side of the bargain with Vivian.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi decides on a breakup while Jada gives a final try

Recently, Kristen DiMera was absolved of the case against her for shooting EJ DiMera since the ballistic report for the bullet did not match her gun. As such, the cops, JJ Deveraux and Shawn Brady, must look at other suspects from their list. Unfortunately, Gabi Hernandez tops the list for JJ.

JJ will likely bring this up with Gabi, reminding her about the recent past when she had pulled a gun on EJ. When Gabi realizes that her boyfriend is suspecting her of attempted murder, she will be furious. JJ may also tell her that she had the motive and the opportunity, while lacking an alibi. This may be a serious rift between lovers, JJ and Gabi, since JJ will stick to his interrogation.

Elsewhere, Rafe Hernandez will meet Jada Hunter at the Small Bar but will show disinterest towards anything she has to say. He will accuse Jada of carrying on the affair with Shawn, which she will deny. He may reveal seeing her blouse at Shawn's, at which point Jada may explain her drunk condition.

Either way, Rafe may suggest they move on. However, he will likely not open up about his recent intimacy with Sami Brady.

Days of Our Lives: Xander, Kristen, Sami and Kate

On Monday's episode, dated April 14, 2025, Kristen DiMera had a loud altercation with Xander Kiriakis over Titan's opportunistic takeover of DiMera Enterprises. The episode ended with Kristen pulling out her gun on Xander.

The next Days of Our Lives episode is likely to find Kristen negotiating her position using her gun. However, Xander knows she cannot pull the trigger on him. As such, he may refuse to bow to her demands and show her the door.

Meanwhile, Sami Brady will meet Kate Roberts again after their brief encounter at the Brady's Pub on Monday. Since the two have a long history of animosity and discontent between them involving Lucas, Will, Allie, Sydney, Austin, and Rafe, they have a lot to clear before they can speak about the present.

While Sami may complain about Kate spilling her rape story to Johnny, Kate may articulate her displeasure over Sami marrying her r*pist. Whether their open and honest altercations clear out space for future rapport remains to be seen.

Catch the upcoming drama on Days of Our Lives' episode of April 16, 2025.

