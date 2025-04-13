Who plays Rex Brady on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about cast behind the character

Rex Brady is a character from Days of Our Lives with quite a unique backstory. The character was originally portrayed by Eric Winter from 2002 to 2005. In 2018, Kyle Lowder took over the role and has embraced it ever since.

His first air date as Rex Brady was October 19, 2018. However, on November 15, 2018, his character was written off temporarily to supposedly spend time with his newfound child. By January 2019, Lowder returned on a contractual basis.

But Rex isn't the only role Kyle Lowder portrayed on Days of Our Lives. The actor played Brady Black from 2000 to 2005. In 2018, the show rehired him, this time appearing on and off as Rex Brady.

Days of Our Lives: A glimpse at Rex Brady

Rex Brady, now played by Kyle Lowder, first appeared on Days of Our Lives in July 2002. At the time, Rex and his sister, Cassie, were found half-naked amid a meteor shower. This led many to believe they were aliens. However, it was later revealed that they were actually human, and their origins were far more complicated.

At first, Rex and Cassie were thought to be the children of Andre DiMera and Marlena Evans, but later that turned out to be untrue.

In reality, Rex and Cassie were created through a scientific procedure. While Roman Brady was being held captive by Stefano DiMera, Stefano took a sperm sample from him and combined it with eggs harvested from Kate Roberts, a former associate of Stefano.

Eventually, it was revealed that Rex was fully human, with deep family ties to some of Salem’s most influential families. Over the years, he built a reputation as a brilliant scientist, often leading groundbreaking medical research. However, while his career thrived, Rex’s personal life was filled with turmoil and heartbreak.

More about Kyle Lowder

Kyle Lowder was born on August 27, 1980, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to soaps.com, the actor went to Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, New York. Lowder officially began his acting career in 2000, after getting picked to play Brady Black on Days of Our Lives. He left the show and the character in 2005.

In an interview with TVInsider on April 7, 2025, Kyle revealed that he was just 19 years old when he started his career with Days of Our Lives. He stated:

"Days of our Lives was my first job. It was the first time I was driving to work to get paid as a professional actor. I was 19 when I started, and I was 43 when I shot these episodes."

He further revealed:

All these years later, I still felt like I was driving to a place that feels like home to me, and then you walk through the doors of the studio to familiar sights and sounds and smells and faces, and it’s like riding a bike."

Lowder moved on to his next character, Rick Forrester, on The Bold and the Beautiful (2007 to 2011). In 2018, he returned to DOOL, this time as Rex Brady.

Aside from acting, Kyle Lowder is also a news anchor. In July 2023, he became a morning co-anchor for KTVN.

