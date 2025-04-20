"I kicked cancer’s butt!" — Days of Our Lives star Kennedy Garcia reflects on 18 years since her AML diagnosis

The daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, which is set in the fictional city of Salem, first aired in the year 1965. The show is one of the longest-running daytime television series in the US. The soap revolves around the complex lives of the powerful families of Salem City, including the Dimeras, the Blacks, the Kiriakis, and others.

Ad

Actress Kennedy Garcia, who played the character of Felicity Greene on Days of Our Lives, recently shared an inspirational post on Instagram about her battle with AML. The actress uploaded a shout-out post sharing her thoughts on Acute Myelogenous Leukemia and her treatment from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

In the shout-out post on April 17, 2025, the actress shared:

"Eighteen years ago today, I was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Here’s my yearly shoutout to @vumcchildren 's hospital for taking such good care of me while I kicked cancer’s butt! Almost 10,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer in 2025. Are you aware?? 🎗️"

Ad

Trending

More about Kennedy Garcia from Days of Our Lives

Ad

Kennedy Garcia is an American actress, dancer, model, and speaker with Down Syndrome born on May 16, 2004. She is best known for her recurring appearance in the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives as Felicity Greene. The actress battled with AML, which is Acute Myelogenous Leukemia.

Garcia was diagnosed with AML at three years old and shared that she had undergone several surgeries in her lifetime. However, she did not let her disabilities overshadow her potential to be a professional dancer. She is fluent in dance forms like Ballet, Jazz, and Contemporary.

Ad

Acute Myeloid Leukemia, or AML, is an aggressive cancer that affects the blood and the bone marrow. In AML, the abnormal production of excess immature white blood cells, also known as myeloblasts, in the body leads to cancerous growth.

The cancerous myeloblasts rapidly overcrowd normal blood cells, upsetting their healthy production. While more prevalent in adults, AML can occur in younger people too and needs urgent treatment because it is a rapidly growing cancer.

Ad

Kennedy Garcia's portrayal as Felicity Greene in Days of Our Lives.

Ad

Kennedy Garcia played the role of Felicity Greene in the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The character was first introduced in 2024. Felicity is the sister of Aaron Greene. She also worked as a part-time baker with Chanel at her bakery. Felicity shares that she has a crush on Tate Black, who was a school friend of Aaron, Felicity's brother.

Felicity's first interaction on the soap opera Days of Our Lives was with Johnny and Chanel Dimera when the two met at the hospital. While Chanel and Johnny were expecting their first child, Felicity talked about her journey with Down Syndrome and how she dealt with it. Later, when she started working at Chanel's bakery, she revealed that she is the sister of Aaron Greene.

Ad

Later in the series, Felicity, with brother Aaron and sister Cat, takes a road trip in search of their mother. She also has another brother, Mark, who could not go on the trip to find their mother. He was serving his time in prison for 18 months, as he was involved in some mysterious activities concerning the DiMera fortune.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More